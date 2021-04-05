Nokia has introduced its new Bluetooth Headset T2000 and a True Wireless Earphones, ANC T3110 in India. The headset comes for a sticker price of Rs. 1,999 while the wireless earphones will set you back Rs. 3,999. The company said both the two audio accessories feature cutting-edge design and technology to appeal to the millennial class as well as those who’d like to have some truly mesmerizing audio experience.

Nokia Bluetooth Headset T2000

Powered by the Qualcomm QCC3034 Bluetooth Audio SoC, one of the inherent positives with the Nokia Bluetooth Headset T2000 is the Qualcomm cVc Echo Cancellation and Noise Suppression technology that it comes with and helps cancel out background ground down to the minimum. That is not all as the headset also supports Qualcomm aptX HD Audio technology capable of delivering 24-bit HD Bluetooth audio. It features 11 mm drivers and one microphone for calls.

Power backup times for the neckband style headband is also quite appreciable at 9 hours achieved from just 10 mins of charging time while lasting 14 hours on a full charge. Further, the headset also boasts of what the company describes as the Hop Mode that allows users to switch between two devices simply via a double-tap, thereby adding to user convenience. It comes with an IPX4 rating for water resistance, besides being sweatproof as well.

Nokia True Wireless Earphone ANC T3110

The Nokia TWS, ANC T3110 is a more up-market offering with active noise cancellation technology that aims to keep background noise to just the bare minimum. The earphones also boast of IPX7 rating that makes it immune to damage from water or sweat. The earphone connects to the base device via Bluetooth 5.1 technology, which Nokia said will allow for an effective range of 10 meters.

The earphones feature 12.5 mm drivers along with three mics. Another unique feature of the True Wireless Earphones ANC T3110, unlike the T2000 is that the former supports only SBC. Battery backup time is an appreciable 5.5 hours along with 22 hours of playback time with the ANC turned off. With the ANC turned on, you will have 4.5 hours of battery with the case providing for another 18 hours of usage.

Price and availability

As already stated, the Nokia Bluetooth Headset T2000 is priced at Rs. 1,999 and comes in shades of Midnight Black and Twilight Blue.

The Nokia True Wireless (TWS) Earphones ANC T3110, on the other hand, is priced at Rs. 3,999.

Both are going to be available via Flipkart starting April 9.