Nokia and TSSC establish 5G skill development CoE in Gujarat

Nokia today announced an expansion of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts to the state of Gujarat with the establishment of a Nokia Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Skill Development in collaboration with Telecom Sector Skill Council (TSSC) and Kaushalya- TheSkill University, Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The centre was inaugurated today by Shri Balvantsinh Rajput, Hon’ble Cabinet Minister for Labour, Skill Development and Employment, Govt. of Gujarat. He was accompanied by Shri Kunvarjibhai Halpati, Hon’ble State Minister, Labour, Skill Development and Employment, Govt. of Gujarat and Dr. Anju Sharma, Additional Chief Secretary, Labour, Skill Development and Employment.

The CoE at ITI Kubernagar is setting up a Skill Lab for training of candidates in 5G technology skills with the aim of providing placement offers within 4-6 weeks of course completion to at least 70% of learners. About 300 such candidates will benefit from the program in the first year of the project. Nokia will be investing in infrastructure, equipment and training for the five labs in the CoE as part of its India CSR program.

“As part of our larger commitment to local communities, we are facilitating connectivity and digitization to further positive socio-economic, educational and health impacts in India. This is an important initiative supporting the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of Digital Bharat. Nokia is at the forefront of leading innovation in telecom technologies, and we are investing to develop a pool of technically skilled manpower to help build the 5G ecosystem,” said Amit Marwah, CMO, Nokia India.

“The unveiling of our state-of-the-art CoE with 5G, IoT, Advanced Security Surveillance, Line Assembler and Advanced Mobile Repair labs, represents a significant milestone in our organization’s commitment to skilling youth of India in emerging telecom job roles. We are thrilled to showcase this facility and demonstrate the immense potential it holds for the future,” said Arvind Bali, CEO, Telecom Sector Skill Council.