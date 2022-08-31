Nokia 2660 4G VoLTE launched: This is the ‘cheapest’ flip phone you can buy

Ads

HMD Global , the home of Nokia phones, today announced the new Nokia 2660 Flip – a phone loved by everyone, especially seniors owing to its enhanced accessibility. The convenient design of the Nokia 2660 Flip, comes with signature features like a big display, big buttons, hearing aid compatibility, and an emergency button providing a seamless experience for those who need it the most.

Also in the series is the new Nokia 8210 4G, fashioned to be your perfect companion in an era of minimalism and style. Nokia 8210 4G comes with a large display, and contemporary features like its durable and sleek design, intuitive user interface, and a camera to capture life’s best bits- making it simpler and easier to use.

Speaking on the launch, Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, Vice President, HMD Global-India & MENA said; “HMD strives to give customers what they want and need the most. The latest portfolio additions reaffirm HMD Global’s commitment to ensuring everyone has access to innovation. Our flip phones have always been incredibly popular with seniors, but more recently, we are seeing younger audiences adopt the feature phone trend thanks to their simple-to-use functionality, signature durability and extended battery life and of course stylish design #ClassicsCalling . The Nokia 2660 Flip is a reliable companion for all ages. These new launches will help us strengthen our Number 1 position in value in the feature phone category”

Designed with accessibility at heart

The flip functionality of the Nokia 2660 Flip makes call handling simple by bringing the mic and earpiece closer to you. A generous 2.8” display and zoomed-in user interface mean you never waste time second guessing what is on the screen, whilst the convenient front display ensures incoming calls are easily recognized.

The big, tactile buttons make navigating seamless and texting error-free. Loud and crystal-clear sound settings make it easy to hear if someone is calling or texting.

There when you need it the most

The slim and light flip-phone design contains a powerful 1450 mAh battery to deliver hours of talk time and weeks of standby, keeping you connected for longer and ensuring the people you care about are always within reach.

Meanwhile, the dedicated emergency button provides peace of mind by allowing quick contact with your loved ones. In case the unexpected happens, up to five contacts will be notified, so they can ensure help is on the way.

The Nokia 2660 Flip boasts clear call quality with adjustable volume settings and is hearing aid compatible (HAC) – making calls a relaxing experience.

Rigorously tested to last even longer

Put through its paces by renowned Nokia phone durability tests, Nokia 2660 Flip has endured tens of thousands of flip cycles to ensure it stands the test of time. Made of tough polycarbonate, so it’s stylish colors remain vibrant for longer.

Other offerings in the range

The New Nokia 8210 4G – A timeless classic for today’s retro lovers

Nokia 8210 4G continues our Originals line with outstanding design and renowned Nokia phones build quality. Designed just like its predecessor, the Nokia 8210 4G, has a big 2.8” display and zoomed user interface, making communication easier than ever. The updated display frame adds a fresh twist to the instantly-recognizable Nokia 8210 4G look courtesy of function keys adapted for today, and elegant island keymat with separated keys and an intuitive interface.

Meanwhile, the Nokia 8210 4G is rich in features, including the in-build MP3 player, wireless and wired FM radio, and a camera to capture life’s best bits – alongside a slice of retro courtesy of fan-favorite games like ‘Snake’.

Fast fashion is out, timeless items are in, and the Nokia 8210 4G is the fashion accessory that will stand the test of time. It’s light and compact design seamlessly carries a massive battery which allows for longer conversations and weeks of standby so users can call, text, and go offline with confidence. Improved radio frequency, 4G connectivity, and dual SIM VoLTE voice call capability keep your calls connected and crystal clear so you can do more of what you love.

Pricing and availability

The Nokia 2660 is available in India at ₹4699 across all retail outlets, Nokia.com/phones and e commerce sites in black, blue and red colour options.

The Nokia 8210 4G is available at ₹3999, across all retail outlets, Nokia.com/phones and e commerce sites.