Noise’s latest campaign series featuring Rishabh Pant is all set to air on Prime during the New Zealand series

Noise, India’s leading connected lifestyle tech brand, today released a brand new campaign series, featuring the renowned cricketer and the brand’s ambassador Rishabh Pant, to educate and inform people of Noise’s own advanced calling feature – Tru SyncTM. The revolutionary calling feature helps Noise smartwatch users connect more seamlessly and quickly to their world. The digital ad campaign is releasing on 18th November along with the most awaited India Tour of New Zealand 2022 on Amazon Prime.

Featuring Rishabh Pant, the campaign includes a series of 3 short videos that talk about the feature in a fun and light-hearted manner, urging the audience to opt for the best calling smartwatches from India’s No. 1 smartwatch brand. The digital ad campaign depicts the brand’s youthful and light hearted emotions showcased by Rishabh Pant, where he is seen making calls using Noise smartwatch without any interruptions. The advanced calling feature is so seamless and hassle-free, that people around him get confused if he is speaking over call or to them.

Gaurav Khatri, Co-Founder of Noise said on the launch of the new campaign, “We at Noise have always strived towards creating a brand that resonates with the young Indian audience. Keeping this spirit alive, our brand campaign with Rishabh Pant echoes our mission to be young India’s pulse keeper. With new-age India keen on uninterrupted experiences, our Tru SyncTM technology in the new campaign series, offers just that. We are confident that our young audience will identify with the campaign while they indulge in the upcoming cricket series.”

The campaign calls out the brand’s youthful and spirited emotions and highlights how the seamless advanced calling technology adds to the overall match viewing experience as it allows cricket lovers to take calls without interrupting their game experience.