Noise Super Anniversary Shopping Sale (SASS) is back with impressive discounts up to 75%

Noise, India’s leading connected lifestyle tech brand, is back with its most awaited Super Anniversary Shopping Sale (SASS). With the onset of the festive season, Noise is all set to level up the spree with its anniversary SASS sale running for six days, starting tomorrow, 29th August till 03 September, 2023 on brand’s D2C handle, gonoise.com. This landmark event celebrates Noise’s journey of delivering innovation packaged in the most desired smart wearables ever since its inception. The sale brings an array of compelling offers and never before discounts up to 75 percent. Being one of the leading smart wearables brands in the country, Noise brings an unforgettable shopping experience for its customers to indulge in this year.

The SASS sale introduces three distinctive offers, each tailored to cater to the preferences of different customers. Customers can get a FLAT INR 1000 OFF on 18 premium items and select liquidation products using code BDAY1000. They can enjoy FLAT INR 500 OFF on 21 mid-range bestsellers with code BDAY500. Additionally, they can also delve into the world of technology with FLAT INR 200 OFF on 15 entry-level bestsellers using code BDAY200. So, whether you are looking at getting the perfect lifestyle companion for yourself or gifting your loved ones with a meaningful present, it is a great time for customers to become a part of the grand shopping bonanza at Noise Super Anniversary Shopping Sale (SASS).

Speaking about the sale, Gaurav Khatri, Co-Founder of Noise, said, “Our anniversary month is a reminder of how far we have come as a brand due to the love and loyalty of our customers. Our annual Noise Super Anniversary Shopping Sale is therefore an initiative from us to pay homage to our customers. Their continued trust in our products has made Noise a leader in the smart wearable industry and the SASS sale is a step towards gratifying them for their incredible support. As they discover the world of their favorite gadgets that truly elevates their lifestyles, we look forward to making the experience further unforgettable for them through valuable deals.”

All offer codes are applicable to both prepaid and Cash on Delivery (COD) payment modes, ensuring a seamless shopping experience. Customers can also elevate their gifting options with smart choices and surprise their loved ones with the latest products, blending style and technology. As a token of appreciation to its customers, Noise is extending an additional 5% discount on leading bank cards and prepaid payment modes. This exclusive offer enhances the value proposition of the Super Anniversary Shopping Sale and extends an opportunity for tech-savvy shoppers to make the most of their purchases. The remarkable event underscores Noise’s commitment to being a customer-centric brand that is successfully democratizing technology. Customers are urged not to miss out on this limited period extravaganza of unmatchable deals on latest smartwatches and TWS.

Offers on Products

Category

Product

MRP

Discount %

Deal Price

Smartwatch

NoiseFit Force

INR 5,999

62%

INR 2,299

Smartwatch

NoiseFit Vortex

INR 6,999

64%

INR 2,499

Smartwatch

NoiseFit Mettle

INR 7,999

69%

INR 2,499

Smartwatch

Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz

INR 4,999

72%

INR 1,399

Smartwatch

NoiseFit Halo Plus

INR 8,999

50%

INR 4,499

Smartwatch

Noise ColorFit Vision 3 Elite

INR 8,999

50%

INR 4,499

Smartwatch

Noise ColorFit Mighty

INR 6,999

76%

INR 1,699

Smartwatch

NoiseFit Crew Pro

INR 6,999

70%

INR 2,099

Smartwatch

NoiseFit Curve

INR 5,999

73%

INR 1,599

Smartwatch

NoiseFit Halo

INR 7,999

63%

INR 2,999

Smartwatch

NoiseFit Force Plus

INR 7,999

59%

INR 3,299


Category

Product

MRP

% OFF

Deal Price

Audio

Noise Buds VS106

INR 4,499

60%

INR 1,799

Audio

Noise Buds VS102 Pro

INR 4,999

66%

INR 1,699

Audio

Noise Buds Combat

INR 3,999

55%

INR 1,799

Audio

Noise Buds Connect

INR 3,999

66%

INR 1,349

Audio

Noise Buds VS404

INR 3,499

63%

INR 1,299

Audio

Noise Buds VS103 Pro

INR 5,499

64%

INR 1,999
