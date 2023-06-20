Noise strengthens its premium round dial offering; launched NoiseFit Crew Pro smartwatch

20th June, 2023: Noise, India’s leading connected lifestyle tech brand, announced the launch of NoiseFit Crew Pro, a premium round dial smartwatch with leather strap. Crafted to meet the needs and preferences of the tech-savvy generation, the latest smartwatch sports a 1.4” HD AMOLED display with a sleek metallic build and a leather strap option to compliment a premium look. Tailored for the modern-day go-getters, the NoiseFit Crew Pro is equipped with TruSync™ technology, which incorporates a single chip BT calling feature to ensure advance calling. The smartwatch is up for grabs exclusively on Flipkart and gonoise.com at a price of INR 2,199. It is available in 3 colours including Classic Black (Leather), Classic Brown (Leather), and Jet Black.

The latest trendsetter, uses BT v5.3 to ensure stable calls with a longer range. In addition to this, the functional crown helps users navigate effortlessly through the smartwatch’s features adding to the overall ease of use.

Commenting on the launch, Amit Khatri, Co-Founder of Noise, said, “At Noise, our unwavering commitment lies in understanding and exceeding our customers’ dynamic needs while enabling a meaningful upgrade to their lifestyle. With each product, our aim is to deliver unparalleled experiences for our customers and the NoiseFit Crew Pro with its premium offerings does just that. We are certain it will resonate strongly with the new age users who seek both style and functionality in their wearable devices.”

The smartwatch boasts a range of productivity and health monitoring features. With Noise Health Suite, users can easily track vital health metrics like heart rate, SpO2, sleep patterns, stress levels, and breathing exercises. The built-in Productivity Suite keeps daily reminders and weather forecasts at your fingertips. A robust battery life of up to 7 days guarantees uninterrupted movement. Moreover, the IP68 water and dust resistance ensures durability in any environment. Noise Buzz allows users to access recent call logs and saves up to 10 contacts. The NoiseFit Crew Pro offers 120 sports modes and 100+ watch faces alongside pairing seamlessly with the NoiseFit App for enhanced productivity.

Product Specifications – NoiseFit Crew Pro