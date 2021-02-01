Noise has launched a new range of audio products which include the Noise Vibe Bluetooth speaker and Noise One headphones. Both devices are targeted at buyers looking for impressive-sounding speakers at a reasonable price. The Noise Vibe Bluetooth speaker and Noise One headphones are now available for purchase via Flipkart at an introductory price of INR 1499 and INR 1299 respectively. But before you decide to spend on these, let’s find out more about these audio products.

Noise One Bluetooth Headphone – Design, Performance, and Features

Despite the budget price tag, the Noise One Bluetooth doesn’t look like one. Instead, it looks like a premium headphone with the use of soft-touch material. The soft cushioning on the earcups make it comfortable to wear for long, without any discomfort. Besides, the headband also features soft-padded cushioning and is adjustable, which should fit all head sizes. Not to mention, these headphones feature a 90-degree foldable design, which allows you to carry them in your backpack with no hassles whatsoever. Besides, they also get an IPX4 rating, which makes it easy to wear while walking, jogging, or working out.

These headphones come with a power button, volume rockers, and a Mod button. In terms of ports, there’s an AUX port, micro USB port, as well as a micro SD card slot. For connectivity, Noise One offers Bluetooth 5.0. They also feature a dual pairing mode, which lets you connect these headphones with two devices simultaneously. Not to mention, it supports multi-playing modes such as FM Radio, Bluetooth, AUX, and TF card.

In terms of sound, these earphones come equipped with 40mm drivers to deliver deep bass. The overall sound quality works well for the price. Vocals are crisp, the bass feels heavy, and the mids are well balanced. However, you do feel the sound distorting at max volumes.

That being said, they’re still great for binge-watching your favorite TV shows or for casual music listening, as the soft padded cushioning allows you to wear them for long periods.

Noise Vibe: Design, Features, and Performance

The Noise Vibe is the company’s first budget Bluetooth speaker in India. The speaker comes in multiple colour variants and is available at an introductory price of INR 1299 on Amazon India. Key highlights of the speaker include 5W sound output, TWS support, FM, and an IPX7 rating.

The Noise Vibe looks and feels premium despite its competitive price tag. The use of mesh fabric on the speaker certainly enhances its overall look and reminds you of the Google Home Mini. Overall, I’m impressed with the design and build quality. The Noise Vibe is certainly one of the best in terms of the build quality in this price range. It even has a carrying strap on top which allows you carry the speaker easily while on the move.

Connectivity options offered by the Noise Vibe include Bluetooth 5.0, FM, AUX, and SD card. The Bluetooth transmission range seems pretty good, it could walk around the house without any interruptions.

For sound, the Noise Vibe comes equipped with a 5W front-facing speaker with a driver size of 45mm. In terms of sound, this tiny speaker certainly packs a punch. Highs and Mids sound crisp while there’s enough bass for EDM and Hip Hop lovers. Besides, I couldn’t feel any sound distortions even at high volumes.

Not to mention, you can also summon Google Assistant or Siri by double-pressing the pause/play button, which essentially gives the Noise Vibe smart speaker capabilities. It also supports hands-free calling, which makes it great while taking conference calls.

As for back up, the 1800mAh battery on the Noise Vibe can easily churn out up to 9 hours of playback.

All in all, the Noise Vibe is a rather solid package. Not only does it sound great, but it features the best build quality at this price. To sum it up, if you’re looking for a good quality Bluetooth speaker under INR 1500, just go for the Noise Vibe.