Noise makes adventure safe for kids; launches Noise Scout, next-gen smartwatch with advanced monitoring

Enabling children to discover their first adventure and go all sporty while empowering parents to ensure safety especially when their kids are away, Noise, India’s leading connected lifestyle tech brand, today announced the expansion of its kids smartwatch category with the launch of Noise Scout. Designed for the little ones to step out and indulge in their first outdoor experiences, the new feature-rich smartwatch enables parents to track and monitor kids’ activity with Geo-Fencing, Built-in SIM Connectivity, SOS, and much more in the package. Crafted to match kids’ design aesthetics, the smartwatch comes in two vibrant colours – Twinkle Purple and Racing Black. Priced at INR 5,999, Noise Scout will be available for grabs on Amazon and gonoise.com starting today.

As per the data shared by NCRB, the offenses against children in India have shown a staggering 33.6% rise, sparking a growing concern among parents for the safety and well-being of their little ones. Not just that, children are also highly prone to accidental damages, if not monitored. This has triggered parents to ensure their safety especially when they are not around them. With built-in GPS, GSN, AGPS, Mobile data, Base Carrier signal, and the watch is equipped with geo-fencing technology that allows parents to monitor their children’s location in real-time, providing them with a sense of security and comfort. Parents can further mark safe zones for their kids, and receive alerts when they enter or leave the area. The smartwatch comes with a 2MP camera and SIM connectivity, enabling two-way calling and voice messages along with one-way video calling, further allowing parents to reject and block unknown callers. It additionally comes with an SOS feature that kids can use in emergency situations, alerting parents to their location and need for help.

Commenting on the launch, Amit Khatri, Co-Founder, Noise, said, “As parents, we are always concerned about our children’s safety whether we are with them or away at work. At Noise, we are always focused at empowering consumers with what they are seeking in a device and Noise Scout is crafted to do just that. Our next-gen kid smartwatch aims to provide parents with a device that not only ensures their child’s safety but also provides kids with an exciting and interactive experience. We are constantly on the lookout for creating purpose-led innovation strengthening the portfolio for kids smartwatch by adding meaningful upgrades is indeed another step in this endeavour.”

This smartwatch is not just a practical device but also a fun accessory for kids. A partner in their adventure, Noise Scout also enables the children to capture memories via an in-built camera and store up to 50 images in the watch. With a 1.4-inch touch screen that displays colourful and engaging graphics, the watch has several built-in games that promote cognitive development and can be played by kids during their leisure time. The smartwatch is also spill and splash-resistant with IP68 certification, making it ideal for kids who love to play and explore. Aimed to help children become more independent, Noise Scout is also equipped with a habit formation feature that assists them in their daily tasks and helps them develop healthy habits. The parents can set up timely reminders for eight pre-defined activities, such as brushing their teeth and finishing their homework, ensuring that their children stay on top of their responsibilities. Noise Scout also features utilities such as a calculator, stopwatch, timer, and calendar along with several health features such as monitoring a child’s heart rate, tracking step count, and even their sleep patterns, through which parents can ensure their well-being and prevent any potential health issues. The smartwatch offers over 150+ cloud-based watch faces for kids to express their creativity.

Noise Scout also pairs with the Noise Buddy app, which allows for advanced parental control. With the app, parents can add timely reminders, access the phonebook on the watch, set safe zones, and much more, giving them complete oversight of the features that their children can use.