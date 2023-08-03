Noise launches VS104 Max, elevating TWS Experience with Premium Sound at an aspirational Price

Noise, India’s leading connected lifestyle tech brand, today announced the expansion of its celebrated audio category with the launch of VS104 Max TWS. Ergonomically designed to package a premium experience, the new TWS brings Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) up to 25dB and up to 45 hrs playtime at an aspirational launch price of just INR 1,699. Noise VS104 Max boasts a premium matte finish that appeals to consumers seeking a blend of aesthetics and outstanding performance, while allowing them to enjoy an uninterrupted audio experience while listening to music, gaming online, or attending long work calls. Available in three premium color options – Jet Black, Rose Gold, and Silver Grey, this latest TWS is now available for purchase on Amazon and gonoise.com.

Commenting on the launch, Amit Khatri, Co-Founder of Noise, said, “An immersive audio is delivered when a product is carefully crafted to embody high-end features in a design package that not just matches users’ lifestyle needs but also augments their overall experience. At Noise, we try to do just that by bringing aspirational innovation within the reach of users and Noise VS104 Max TWS is just another exemplification of this belief. We are excited to see users unleashing this new audio experience.”

Noise Buds VS104 Max equips with crucial features such as BT version 5.3 technology for seamless connectivity and inbuilt Quad Mic ENC, digitally tuned for superior calling, along with a 13mm driver for an immersive and rich sound quality. The Instacharge™ technology offers a remarkable 180 minutes of playback with a swift 10-minute charge, allowing users to keep pressing ahead while the HyperSync™ enables instant and hassle-free pairing.

The Noise Buds VS104 Max delivers an astoundingly low latency of 50ms, ensuring an effortless and smooth listening experience. Additionally, the IPX5 water resistance allows users to relish their music worry-free during workouts. An embodiment of diversity and flexibility, the Noise Buds VS104 Max also includes a dedicated gaming mode.

Product Specifications

Noise Buds VS 104 Max