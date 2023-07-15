Noise launches NoiseFit Diva, a smartwatch for women where effortless elegance meets unmatched style

Gear up to elevate your fashion quotient and turn heads with the latest offering from Noise, NoiseFit Diva, a smartwatch for women. Designed to offer women effortless elegance in their everyday life, the smartwatch showcases a metallic and glossy dial finish along with an AMOLED display with AoD that adds to its overall appeal. The NoiseFit Diva also flaunts a diamond cut dial to enhance its design aesthetics and cater to the discerning needs of women. It will be available in black color exclusively on Amazon and gonoise.com at a price of INR 2,999.

Commenting on the launch, Amit Khatri, Co-Founder, Noise, said, “At Noise, we are committed to exceeding expectations through our constant pursuit of innovation, design, and technology. Our latest offering, the NoiseFit Diva is meticulously crafted for the modern, goal-driven women who strive for excellence while embracing their individual style. This smartwatch seamlessly harmonizes fashion and technology, and effortlessly enhances one’s style which makes it the ultimate style companion for women.”

NoiseFit Diva caters to the everyday demands of professional women who like to stay connected and on top of their goals without compromising on their fashion statement. It comes equipped with Bluetooth calling and Noise Buzz, which allows users to access recent call logs and save up to 10 contacts. Aiming to provide a better viewing experience, the smartwatch features a 1.1” AMOLED display with AoD and high resolution for sharper and clearer viewing experience. To enhance the user’s experience even further and make the interaction hassle free, the smartwatch comes with an AI voice assistant that connects with your smartphone’s assistant which is compatible with Siri and Google.

The NoiseFit Diva boasts a range of productivity and health monitoring features. A robust battery that lasts up to 4 days on a single charge, allows consumers to keep pressing ahead without any hassle, making it ideal for women who are always on the go. Moreover, the IP67 water and dust resistance ensures durability in any environment. The smartwatch comes packed with an array of wellness features under Noise Health SuiteTM that keeps a track of vitals including heart rate, SpO2, sleep monitor, stress measurement, breath practice and female cycle tracker. It also provides women the benefit of keeping their daily reminders and weather forecast handy, with the help of an in-built Productivity Suite, and also comes with an in-built calendar. The NoiseFit Diva offers over 100+ sports modes and 100+ watch faces and can be paired with NoiseFit Focus App to unlock the next level productivity game.

Product Specifications

NoiseFit Diva