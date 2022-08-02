Noise launches Noise X-Fit 2 smartwatch, co-created in partnership with HRX

Ads

Noise, India’s leading connected lifestyle brand, has roped in leading actor and youth icon Vaani Kapoor as the face of its upcoming X-Fit series smartwatch in India, Noise X-Fit 2. Noise announced the X-Fit series last year in partnership with HRX, India’s homegrown fitness brand jointly owned by Hrithik Roshan and Exceed Entertainment. Noise is all set to launch the X-Fit 2 smartwatch in India on the 4th of August and has roped in Vaani Kapoor as the new brand ambassador of this unique collaboration collection.

Amit Khatri, Co-founder, of Noise said, “Our partnership with HRX has led to the launch of one of the most celebrated series in our smartwatch segment – X-Fit, designed for the athleisure-loving community who seek innovation bundled with style. We are all set to introduce the new X-Fit 2 smartwatch in India and are delighted to collaborate with Vaani Kapoor as the face of this new-age smartwatch. Vaani’s zeal for fitness and deep connect with Indian youths, millennials & Gen Z consumers will enable us to inspire a larger community and drive the adoption of smart innovations among them.”

Noise unveiled Vaani as the face of the X-Fit 2 with the release of the #KeepGoing campaign across the brand’s digital assets. With the campaign and Vaani onboard, Noise aims to initiate conversation around how fitness has become a part of our everyday lifestyle and we must pursue it in style and with comfort. Vaani, who follows an inspirational fitness regime and transformation journey, makes her the right fit for the partnership, which resonates with the synergy of innovation and lifestyle. Vani Kapoor will start the Noise #KeepGoing campaign with a fitness challenge, asking the audience to share “What keeps them going” through posts.

Commenting on the partnership, Vaani Kapoor said, “It is a pleasure to be a part of the journey with Noise and HRX to launch their upcoming X-Fit 2 smartwatch in India. The new smartwatch combines my fondness for gadgets with my passion to lead a fit lifestyle, and what inspired me, even more, is the brand’s message to always follow our instincts and believe in ourselves to mark a change.”

The actor will feature in the digital campaigns of the Noise X-Fit 2 that herald the philosophy of both brands. X-Fit series brings the perfect synergy of Noise’s innovative technology and HRX’s design elements, setting new benchmarks for lifestyle products. The latest addition to the series, the upcoming X-Fit 2 will be available for grab on Flipkart, Myntra, and Gonoise.com.