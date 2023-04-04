Noise launches Noise ColorFit Icon 3; an essential smart companion for fitness and style

Witness a whole new view with Noise, India’s leading connected lifestyle tech brand’s latest feature-packed smartwatch, Noise ColorFit Icon 3. With its multiple sports modes and a stunning display featuring a metallic finish and an ultra-thin bezel, this smartwatch ensures an enhanced user experience for those striving towards a healthier yet a more fashionable lifestyle. Launched at a price of INR 1,999, Noise ColorFit Icon 3 is available in six exciting color variants – Matte Gold, Rose Mauve, Space Blue, Midnight Gold, Calm Blue, and Jet Black and can be availed from Flipkart and gonoise.com.

Aiming to provide a larger and more immersive display, Noise ColorFit Icon 3 features a 1.91-inch display surrounded by a thin bezel and comes equipped with a resolution of 240*296 pixels and 500 nits of brightness for strain-free use. The smartwatch features a metal build dial with options for glossy and matte finishes, making it a stylish addition to your wrist. The watch also comes with a functional crown for easy navigation and control. Additionally, users can now enjoy stable, lag-free calls with lower battery consumption supported by in-built speakers and microphone. It also allows calling from the dial-pad and access to recent calls log, making it ideal for new-age hustlers who are always on the go.

Commenting on the launch, Amit Khatri, Co-Founder, Noise, said, “The fast-paced lifestyle of today’s youth demands a smart wearable that is both efficient and versatile. At Noise, we understand the needs of young Indians and are proud to launch ColorFit Icon 3, an ideal companion for those aiming to elevate their daily routine and take their productivity to the next level.”

Designed for the noise-makers who seek to lead an active lifestyle, this smartwatch not only exhibits a stylish body but also comes with an array of advanced features focusing on health and fitness. Noise ColorFit Icon 3 comes packed with wellness features under Noise Health Suite™ that can keep a track of all the vitals including heart rate, SpO2, sleep monitor, stress measurement, breath practice, and female cycle tracker. It features 100+ sports modes that allow users to track their activities and also comes with an IP67 water-resistant rating, making it perfect for use during intense workout sessions or while swimming.

The smartwatch further elevates the user experience by featuring an AI voice assistant that seamlessly connects with the user’s smartphone assistant. Compatible with Siri and Google, this feature offers a convenient and efficient way for users to stay connected and get things done, all from their wrists. Noise ColorFit Icon 3 also provides users with a QR code scan feature for seamless transactions and a passcode option to enhance the security of the smartwatch. Designed to keep up with the busy lifestyle of users, the smartwatch also features a long-lasting battery that can last up to 7 days on a single charge.

Noise ColorFit Icon 3 Specifications