Noise launches Noise Buds VS103 Pro TWS with up to 40 hours playtime

India’s leading connected lifestyle tech brand, has expanded its TWS portfolio with the launch of Noise Buds VS103 Pro, offering a smarter sound experience. The new TWS offers uninterrupted entertainment with an impressive playtime of up to 40 hours and Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) of up to 25 dB. Crafted for today’s unstoppable go-getters, the TWS come with an innovative Instacharge™ technology that offers an astounding 150 minutes of playback with a quick 10-minute charge, providing users an exceptional audio experience. Moreover, users can immerse themselves in the superior sound accuracy and enhanced communication with the integrated Quad Mic system and ENC (Environmental noise cancellation) technology. The Noise Buds VS103 Pro is available in varied colour options – Jet Black, Ivory White, and Forest Green, and can be purchased on Amazon and gonoise.com at a price of INR 2,099.

The TWS also boasts a gaming mode that delivers precise audio cues and transports users to the heart of action. It is armed with BT version 5.2 for lightning-fast connectivity, a powerful 10mm driver for immersive sound quality and bass response, and HyperSync™ technology ensuring seamless pairing of earbuds as soon as you open the case.

Noise Buds VS103 Pro powers up with a USB Type-C connector. The earbuds are designed with IPX5 water resistance feature, ensuring they can be used safely during workouts or in proximity to water.

Product Specifications

