Noise has a new truly wireless earbud, the Buds Prima to offer buyers in India. The company said the new Buds Prima is aimed at the gamers and first time buyers who’d like to stay ahead of the lot. Another stand-out feature of the Buds Prima TWS is its Environmental Noise Cancellation feature which ensures users have crystal clear sound to listen to at all times. To top it all, the Buds Prima has been priced extremely competitively at just Rs. 1,799, making it among the more affordable TWS earbuds currently available.

Among the other salient features of the Buds Prima include an in-ear fit design which makes it comfortable to have it on even for long hours. Battery life is quite commendable 7-hours of continuous usage while offering 42 hours of total playtime. The earbuds also boast of the Instacharge feature which ensures 2 hours of playtime from just 10 mins of charging.

The Buds Prima otherwise comes with a 6mm driver with the dual mic on each earbud. Ardent gamers will no doubt love the seamless gaming experience that the earbuds can provide for thanks to the balanced sound along with an ultra-low latency of 44ms. The TWS earbuds also feature Hyper SyncTM technology which provides for on-the-go connectivity via Bluetooth v5.0. Further adding to the user convenience is the support for voice assistance along with touch control.

Colour options the earbud comes in include Charcoal Black, Simply Beige, and Hope Blue. Noise said the Hope Blue shade is a tribute to the undaunting spirit of the Covid warriors and the manner they have stood up to the challenge posed by the pandemic, showing exemplary courage in the process as they form the first line of defence against the virus.

Amit Khatri, one of the co-founders of Noise said the new Buds Prima is the result of their continuous endeavor to provide its customers with cutting edge hearing devices at an affordable price range. The company has emerged as one of the biggest players when it comes to personal audio accessories in India in recent years and has plans to launch a slew of new products in the coming year. Stay tuned!