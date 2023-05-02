Noise launched NoiseFit Force Plus, a rugged round-dial smartwatch built for extremes

Noise, India’s leading connected lifestyle tech brand, today announced the expansion of its round dial smartwatch portfolio with the launch of NoiseFit Force Plus, a rugged smartwatch made especially for thrill-seekers. It comes fitted with a shortcut button which instantly directs you to the sports mode, allowing you to unlock the experience instantly. Resonating with its theme ‘Built for Extremes’, the smartwatch is a rallying call for the ones all set to take up their next big adventurous challenge, making it a perfect choice by completing their rugged look. The new smartwatch is available for grabs at gonoise.com and Flipkart at a starting price of Rs. 3,999, starting today.

Amit Khatri, Co-founder, Noise commented on the launch, “Innovation is the guiding force behind everything we do at Noise, and the new NoiseFit Force Plus is an embodiment of this value. As a forerunner in democratizing industry-leading innovation, our products represent the brand’s commitment to creating a fully-connected experience for new-age users, in all scenarios. Built for extremes, we are certain the new smartwatch will prove to be an ideal choice for users looking for a tech companion in their adventures.”

Equipped with the brand’s advanced calling feature, Tru SyncTM technology, NoiseFit Force Plus comes with a single chip Bluetooth 5.3 making it easy to use and pair. Its robust battery that lasts up to 7 days on a single charge, allows consumers to keep pressing ahead without any hassle, and the IP67 water and dust resistance feature makes the watch extremely durable. It sports a 1.46” AMOLED display with 466*466 px along with 550 nits brightness. This guarantees an improved visual experience while one is on the move.

The smartwatch comes with a host of productivity and health monitoring features. Not just that, users can choose to call from dial-pad, access recent calls and save up to 10 contacts on the watch using Noise Buzz, making interaction with the device extremely seamless. The smartwatch comes packed with an array of wellness features under Noise Health SuiteTM that can keep a track of all your vitals including heart rate, SpO2, sleep monitor, stress measurement, breath practice and female cycle tracker. Users can also keep their daily reminders and weather forecast handy, with the help of its inbuilt Productivity Suite. The NoiseFit Force Plus offers over 130+ Sports modes, 100+ Watch faces, and can be paired with NoiseFit App to unlock the next level productivity game.

The NoiseFit Force Plus is available in the following color options: Jet Black, Mist Grey and Teal Blue.

Product Specifications

NoiseFit Force Plus