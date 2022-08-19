Noise launched Noise Xtreme with 100+ hours of playtime

Ads

Noise, India’s leading connected lifestyle tech brand, today launched a new wireless audio device to its portfolio, Noise Xtreme, a new-age Bluetooth Neckband in India. Designed in India, the high-octane Bluetooth neckband will help users level up their hustle by allowing them to Go Beyond with 100+ hours of playtime on a single charge. Users can continue using it for days without fearing the battery running out of power. The new connected devices are available at a special launch price of INR 1499 across gonoise.com, Amazon, and Flipkart.

Amit Khatri, Co-Founder, and MD, of Noise, said, “We take pride in designing and introducing products that resonate with the pulse of the Indian consumers, and we are excited to introduce our latest innovation, Noise Xtreme, to the consumers. The device will add new meaning to the way hustlers consume content, becoming their reliable audio companion. We look forward to the new device leveling up the music and gameplay experience for our users.”

The neckband features the brand’s proprietary and industry-leading technology, InstachargeTM, which allows your device to last up to 20 hours with just 10 minutes of quick charge. Additionally, the device features trademark Hyper SyncTM technology, which automatically and securely connects the neckband to the most recently paired device immediately as soon as both the earbuds are separated. Adding on, the Environmental Sound Reduction (ESR)TM technology eliminates background disturbance to ensure crystal-clear calls and seamless communication, adding to the user’s and caller’s delight.

Available in three exciting colours – Thunder Black, Blazing Purple, and raging Green, Noise Xtreme is a panache device that is made to elevate users’ convenience and comfort. The neckband comes with an IPX5 rating, making it sweat and water-resistant. Noise Xtreme has the latest Bluetooth 5.2 for enabling easy and instant connectivity for those who are always on the go and the neckband’s dual pairing capability further allows users to connect two devices simultaneously. Noise Xtreme is equipped with powerful 10mm drivers and a USB Type-C charging connector, allowing users to listen to their favorite music, podcasts, series, etc. other content without any lag. Apart from that, the low latency makes it ideal for playing games without sound delays.