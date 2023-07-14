Noise introduces three new smartwatches and rolls out irresistible discounts on existing products, ahead of the Amazon Prime Day Sale

Noise, India’s leading connected lifestyle tech brand, has announced the launch of its latest smartwatches, NoiseFit Halo Plus, NoiseFit Nova, and NoiseFit Arc ahead of the Amazon Prime Day sale. In celebration of Amazon Prime Day, these cutting-edge smartwatches cater to the dynamic style preferences of the youth, empowering them with advanced features and trendy designs. The NoiseFit Halo Plus boasts a sleek metallic build and metallic strap, exuding elegance and style. On the other hand the NoiseFit Nova offers a plethora of features in the mid-premium segment to the ones who enjoy seamless multi-tasking. The smartwatch sports animated and mood-based AI watchfaces, providing a personalized touch. The NoiseFit Arc with its stylish premium round display caters to the young professionals. It is a perfect fit for modern-day go-getters who seek both style and functionality in their wearables. The latest smartwatches are available at a price starting from 1,399 and can be purchased on Amazon and gonoise.com.

The NoiseFit Halo Plus lies on the high-end side with a glossy and brushed finish. Its functionality makes it suitable for professional wear. The smartwatch delivers an immersive visual experience as it features a vibrant 1.46-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 466*466 pixels and an impressive 550 nits brightness. It is available in three captivating colours including Elite Black, Elite Silver, and Elite Blue. The NoiseFit Halo Plus will be up for purchase at a price of INR 4,499 on Amazon and gonoise.com.

On the other hand, the NoiseFit Nova is powered by Noise OS and presents a faster UI to ensure seamless user experience. Additionally, it includes a convenient quick glance view, displaying the weather and past night’s sleep analysis on one screen. The smartwatch comes equipped with a 1.46-inch AMOLED display alongside a resolution of 466*466 pixels. The users are guaranteed a stunning clarity with 550 nits brightness at any time of the day. The NoiseFit Nova comes in a range of stunning colour options, namely, Silver Grey, Forest Green, Jet Black, Classic Brown, Classic Black, and Classic Ivory and also comes with classy leather straps . It is available at an attractive price of INR 2,999 on Amazon and gonoise.com.

Furthermore, the NoiseFit Arc comes with a 1.38-inch TFT display, resolution of 240*240 pixels, and 550 nits brightness, providing a crisp and crystal clear viewing experience. It is available in numerous appealing colours including Jet Black, Rose Pink, Silver Grey, Space Blue, and Deep Wine. The smartwatch is up for grabs on Amazon and gonoise.com at a price of INR 1,399.

Commenting on the launch, Amit Khatri, Co-Founder of Noise, said, “At Noise, we take pride in our relentless dedication towards understanding the dynamic needs of our customers and providing them with innovative solutions that seamlessly integrate technology into their lifestyle. We are thrilled to be part of the celebrated Amazon Prime Day Sale with the unveiling of three exceptional additions to our smartwatch portfolio and exciting offers across our marquee products. These cutting-edge smartwatches not only exemplify our unwavering commitment but also symbolize our passion for delivering products that truly enhance the lives of our customers.”

These latest trendsetters are equipped with Tru Sync™ technology which seamlessly integrates a single chip BT calling feature to ensure advance calling. The BT v5.3 guarantees stable calls with an extended range. The smartwatches come with a wide array of productivity and health monitoring features as well. With Noise Health SuiteTM, users can easily track vital health metrics like heart rate, SpO2, sleep patterns, stress levels, and breathing exercises. The built-in productivity features keep daily reminders and weather forecasts at your fingertips. A robust battery life of up to 7 days guarantees uninterrupted movement. However, the battery life of NoiseFit Nova can be extended up to 10 days with the help of its power saving mode. The IP68 water and dust resistance ensures durability in any environment. Noise Buzz allows users to access recent call logs and saves up to 10 contacts. The smartwatches offer 100+ watch faces, with both NoiseFit Halo Plus and NoiseFit Arc offering 100 sports modes, and NoiseFit Nova offering 110+ sports modes. Moreover, users can experience seamless pairing with the NoiseFit App for enhanced productivity.

In addition to all the new launches, Noise has unveiled irresistible discounts on some of its top smartwatches under Amazon’s celebrated shopping event, Prime Day 2023 from 15th July to 16th July, 2023. Noise is ready to captivate the consumers with exciting deals across its range of smartwatches. With discounts up to 75% and prices starting as low as INR 1,399, Noise aims to attract customers, guaranteeing an unforgettable shopping experience during the Prime Day sale. Furthermore, the brand is also rolling out discounts up to 70% for its TWS products with prices as low as INR 899.

Noise’s latest products in the smartwatch segment, Noise ColorFit Icon 2, Noise ColorFit Pulse 3, NoiseFit Evolve 3, and Noise ColorFit Ultra 3 are designed for ambitious individuals who are always on the go in this fleet-footed contemporary world. Catering to this, the Noise ColorFit Icon 2, the best seller in the entry segment, offers a smart and stylish essential. Users can immerse themselves into great visuals with Noise ColorFit Pulse 3 as it dons an impressive 1.96-inch TFT display, vibrant 550 nits brightness, and sleek 2.5D curved display. On the other hand, the NoiseFit Evolve 3 has a 1.43-inch AMOLED display and features a lightweight design for premier comfortability. Moreover, the Noise ColorFit Ultra 3 is a prime choice for young trendsetters as it boasts Gesture Control, Smart DND, and a 1.96-inch AMOLED display.

All the smartwatches come with an impressive range of productivity and health monitoring features as well. They stand strong in any environment with IP68 water and dust resistance. Moreover, users can enjoy 100+ sports modes and watch faces along with a battery life of up to 7 days.

Product Specifications – NoiseFit Halo Plus

Screen 1.46’’ HD AMOLED Display Resolution 466*466 px Waterproof Rating IP68 Battery Usage Up to 7 days Connection BT v5.3 Sports Mode 100+ modes Watch-faces 100+ cloud-based Highlight features Premium Design AMOLED Display BT Calling Always-on display

Product Specifications – NoiseFit Nova

Screen 1.46’’ HD AMOLED Display Resolution 466*466 px Waterproof Rating IP68 Battery Usage Up to 10 days with power saving mode Connection BT v5.3 Sports Mode 110+ modes Watch-faces 100+ cloud-based Highlight features Animated Watch-faces Noise OS

Product Specifications – NoiseFit Arc

Screen 1.38’’ TFT Display Resolution 240*240 px Waterproof Rating IP68 Battery Usage Up to 7 days Connection BT v5.3 Sports Mode 100 modes Watch-faces 100+ cloud-based Highlight features Metallic Finish Round Dial TruSync™

Amazon Prime Day Sale Product Offers