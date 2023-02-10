Noise introduces Buds VS404 with up to 50 hours of playtime

Noise, India’s leading connected lifestyle tech brand, today announced the latest addition to their TWS portfolio with the launch of Noise Buds VS404. Curated to offer an uninterrupted audio experience while staying light on the pocket, the new Noise Buds VS404 comes with a playtime of up to 50 hours and 200 minutes of listening within 10 minutes of charging, with the brand’s proprietary InstachargeTM technology, for that unstoppable listening experience. Priced at just INR 1,299, Noise Buds VS404 will be available in three exciting colours – Jet Black, Forest Green, and Snow White on Flipkart and GoNoise starting today.

Noise Buds VS404 levels up the audio experience for aspirational consumers. With smart wearables being an integral part of our everyday life, it is vital to have a product that is available for all-day use and connects seamlessly. Staying true to this belief, it comes with Quad Mic ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation) for an uninterrupted calling experience at the callers’ end and 3 built-in EQ modes – Bass, Gaming, and Normal, for a personalized listening journey. With an aim to enable the latest innovation to a larger consumer base, Quad mic with Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) feature ensures crystal-clear calls, virtual meets, and seamless communication by eliminating unwanted surround sound, at a price of just INR 1299. Furthermore, Bluetooth 5.3 with HyperSync™ technology allows these buds to pair easily with the devices.

Commenting on the launch, Amit Khatri, Co-Founder, Noise, said, “At Noise, we strive to deliver the best of innovation, performance, and design, packaged in the most desired price point. Noise Buds VS404 is a step in this direction and we are confident that our users would love the experience as they indulge in their favourite listening journey.”

The Noise Buds VS404 comes with a USB Type-C charging connector and IPX5 sweat and water resistance feature making them suitable for use while exercising or near water. The 10mm drivers provide a deep and rich bass while also maintaining the highs and lows of the music.

Product Specifications Noise Buds VS404