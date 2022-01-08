Noise has announced the launch of its new ColortFit Caliber smartwatch in India which the company said is best suited for the fitness freaks among us. Towards that, it comes equipped with a host of sensors and features that make it perfect to keep a tab on the various parameters of the human body, which include full body temperature monitoring. It features a 1.69-inch TFT LCD panel having 240 x 280 pixels with the battery lasting up to 15 days on a single charge, something that Noise said is the longest in its class.

That apart, the ColorFit Caliber also comes with a blood oxygen monitor, a 24/7 heart rate monitor as well as a stress monitor, and a sleep monitor. Besides these, the smartwatch also supports 60 sports modes as well which means plenty of opportunities for fitness enthusiasts to continue with their favorite sports while also keeping a tab on their performance as well. The smartwatch also comes with an IP68 rating for water and sweat resistance, which makes it perfectly suited to be accompanied on all activities, outdoor or indoor.

What’s more, the ColorFit Caliber is also equipped to perform tasks that are expected out of a smartwatch. That includes the ability to make quick text messages or phone calls for Android users via the smartwatch itself. The smartwatch comes in five enticing shades of Metal Black, Lime Green, Pearl White, Midnight Blue, and Classic Red. Besides these, there are more than 150 cloud based watch faces as well that can be customized to give your smartwatch a unique look.

Coming to price, the ColorFit Caliber is priced extremely competitively at Rs. 1,999 which is quite affordable for a smartwatch having flat edged premium looks. Noise said the smartwatch is available exclusively from Flipkart and the Noise retail site.