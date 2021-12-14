Noise has announced the launch of its new smartwatch offering, the Noise Fit Evolve 2 with support for the Hindi language. Another stand-out feature of the Noise Fit Evolve 2 is Instacharge which ensures a quick recharge of 30 mins to be enough to power the smartwatch for about 5 days. It comes with a 1.2-inch AMOLED panel with a wide-ranging option for watch faces. The smartwatch also comes with a host of sensors onboard, which includes a heart rate monitor, a SpO2 monitor, and a stress monitor, to name a few.

Noise Fit Evolve 2 price and availability

The Noise Fit Evolve 2 is priced competitively at Rs. 5,499. The smartwatch can be ordered via the company’s own website as well as all leading online and offline retail locations in India. It comes in attractive shades of Charcoal Black, Cloud Grey, and Rose Pink.

Noise Fit Evolve 2 specifications

The Noise Fit Evolve 2 offers a round watch face of 1.2-inch dimension comprising of an AMOLED panel of 390 x 390 pixel resolution. The integrated Instacharge feature ensures the smartwatch is able to sustain operations for 5 days from just 30 mins of charge while 80 mins of charge will be enough to keep the wearable going for a week or more.

Health features the smartwatch comes with include the ability to monitor blood SpO2 levels and heartbeat. Then there is a stress monitor too while the smartwatch is also designed to remind when the user needs to walk or runs the risk of getting dehydrated. Besides all these, it offers breathing exercises as well.

Other notable features of the smartwatch include a 3-Axis accelerometer along with 3ATM waterproof, which makes it fit for use during workouts as well as in the rain as well. The smartwatch also boasts of an Aluminium build which makes it light yet durable. There is also the Quick Reply feature too even though it is available only for Android users.

Then there are multiple watch faces as well that can help users with lots of customization options. Further, users can also sync with the NoiseFit app to have more elaborate and updated information on the fitness aspect.

According to the IDC report, Noise has emerged as the number one smart wearable brand in India for the sixth straight quarter. The company no doubt will be able to strengthen its position further with the Noise Fit Evolve 2 thanks to its competitive pricing as well as the rich feature set.