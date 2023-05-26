Noise expands its small dial smartwatch portfolio with the launch of Noise ColorFit Quad Call

Noise, India’s leading connected lifestyle tech brand, today announced the launch of its latest smartwatch, Noise ColorFit Quad Call, a sleek addition to the compact smartwatch portfolio. Setting a new benchmark in the small-dial segment, Noise ColorFit Quad Call features a 1.81″ TFT display packaged in a metallic and sleeker design, for an unparalleled user experience. Equipped with 550 nits brightness, the smartwatch makes a stylish companion which is ideal for outdoor use. To provide enhanced convenience and accessibility to its users, this feature-packed smartwatch is equipped with Bluetooth calling and an AI voice assistant compatible with Google and Siri, ensuring uninterrupted communication on the go. Offered in five exciting color variants – Jet Black, Space Blue, Rose Pink, Silver, Gray, and Deep Wine – Noise ColorFit Quad is available at gonoise.com and Amazon at a price of Rs. 1,499, starting today.

With the latest addition to its smartwatch portfolio, Noise aims to provide the ultimate wrist companion that seamlessly integrates into the fast-paced lives of young hustlers. The smartwatch is equipped with Noise Buzz, an integral feature that enables users to make calls directly from the dial-pad, conveniently access recent call logs, and save up to 10 contacts on the device, catering to the needs of modern-day Indians who are always on the move.

Commenting on the launch, Amit Khatri, Co-Founder, Noise, said, “At Noise, we strive to curate products that perfectly match consumers’ needs by embracing new-age innovation and democratizing technology even further. Our latest smartwatch, Noise ColorFit Quad Call designed specifically for the youth of India who lead dynamic lives, is another significant step in this direction. We are eager to see our consumers embrace its premium design and sleek features to enhance their lifestyle.”

Designed for Noisemakers who seek to lead an active lifestyle, Noise ColorFit Quad Call also features a long-lasting battery that can last up to 7 days on a single charge and its IP67 water and dust resistance ensures an uninterrupted and seamless experience. The latest smartwatch also comes packed with wellness features under Noise Health Suite™ that can keep track of all the vitals including heart rate, SpO2, sleep monitor, stress measurement, breath practice, and female cycle tracker. To further enhance productivity and convenience, the smartwatch includes an inbuilt Productivity Suite, enabling users to keep their daily reminders and weather forecast handy. The smartwatch offers over 100+ sports modes and 100+ watch faces and can be paired with the NoiseFit App to boost productivity.

Product Specifications – Noise ColorFit Quad Call