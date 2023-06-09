Noise expands its round dial smartwatch portfolio; launches NoiseFit Fuse in India

The latest smartwatch comes with a 1.38” TFT display and an enhanced Tru Sync™ calling experience. 8th June, 2023: India’s leading connected lifestyle tech brand is all set to democratize round dial smartwatches, with the launch of NoiseFit Fuse. The brand today announced the expansion of its celebrated round dial portfolio with its new offering that flaunts a classy metallic finish. Redefining excellence in the round-dial category, NoiseFit Fuse boasts a 1.38 inch TFT display, offering a resolution of 240*240 pixels. Equipped with an impressive brightness of 550 nits, the smartwatch will elevate users’ seamless viewing experience in every surroundings. It comes in diverse colour options ranging from Jet Black, Rose Pink, to Silver Grey, Vintage Brown, and Forest Green. The smartwatch can be availed from Flipkart and gonoise.com starting today at a price of just INR 1,499.

Commenting on the launch, Amit Khatri, Co-Founder, Noise, said, “At Noise, our unwavering focus on innovation, design, and technology drives us to surpass expectations. Our latest offering, the NoiseFit Fuse smartwatch is curated for modern-day go-getters, who thrive to achieve more and are looking for an ultimate tech companion to embrace a dynamic and active lifestyle. We would continue to democratize technology that adds meaningful upgrades to users’ lifestyles.”

Curated to empower consumers with an array of choices in the round dial segment at a pocket-friendly price, the NoiseFit Fuse is an ideal choice for trendsetters who are looking for something packed with latest innovation in style. The feature rich smartwatch is powered by the brand’s proprietary tech TruSync™ for a hassle-free and advanced single chip BT calling. Additionally, it’s BT version 5.3 and allows users to enjoy stable, lag-free calls with lower battery consumption supported by in-built speakers and microphone contributing to an improved overall ease of use.

The smartwatch comes with a host of productivity and health monitoring features. Noise Health Suite empowers users to effortlessly monitor essential health metrics such as heart rate, SpO2, sleep monitor, stress monitor, breathing practice and female cycle tracker. Users can also keep their daily reminders and weather forecast handy, with the help of its inbuilt Productivity Suite. Its robust battery makes the gadget last up to 7 days on a single charge, allowing consumers to keep moving ahead without any interruption. IP68 water and dust resistance feature further makes the smartwatch extremely durable in different environments. With the ability to access recent call logs, the NoiseFit Fuse can store up to 10 contacts through Noise Buzz. The NoiseFit Fuse offers over 100 Sports modes, 100+ Watch faces, and can be paired with NoiseFit App to unlock the next level productivity game.

Product Specifications:

NoiseFit Fuse