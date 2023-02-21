Noise expands its round dial smartwatch portfolio; launch NoiseFit Crew with advanced calling

Noise, India’s leading connected lifestyle tech brand, has added a new product to its latest round dial calling smartwatch portfolio with the launch of NoiseFit Crew. It comes equipped with TruSync™ powered BT calling which facilitates a single-chip Bluetooth v5.3 for seamless pairing and an advanced calling experience. Noise’s latest round-dial calling smartwatch with the biggest non-AMOLED display is available in five exciting colours: Jet Black, Midnight Blue, Silver Grey, Forest Green, and Rose Pink. Priced at INR 1,499, NoiseFit Crew is available on gonoise.com and Flipkart starting today.

Designed to meet the lifestyle needs of young hustlers, the latest smartwatch comes in a premium design with a metallic finish along with super comfortable and stylish straps to elevate your everyday look. The latest trendsetter from Noise features a stylish 1.38” TFT round display with a resolution of 240*240 pixels and comes equipped with 500 nits of brightness for strain-free use and an ultra-modern look. Additionally, users can now enjoy a true advanced calling experience and low battery consumption in-built speakers and microphone. Furthermore, with the help of Noise Buzz, the user can access the dial pad on the screen or call from the watch directly, it provides access to recent calls and saves up to 10 contacts on the watch, making it ideal for new-age hustlers who are always out and about.

Commenting on the launch, Amit Khatri, Co-Founder, Noise, said, “We believe in having a product for every use case. Aiming to cater to the dynamic needs of the young hustlers, our endeavour with each launch is to curate feature-rich products that add meaningful upgrades to users’ lifestyle. The NoiseFit crew fits the bill with its distinctive display and advanced calling experience packed in a premium design.”

NoiseFit Crew comes with IP68 water and dust resistance. It has the inbuilt Noise Health Suite, which allows the device to track a myriad of vitals such as SPO2 levels, heart rate, sleeping and breathing patterns, and activity levels. It also includes female cycle tracking, 122 sports modes, and 100+ watch faces for overall health monitoring and personalized style. A robust battery that lasts up to 7 days on a single charge, allows consumers to keep pressing ahead without any hassle, making it ideal for new-age hustlers.

Specifications: