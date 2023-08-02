Noise expands its premium square dial smartwatch portfolio; launches ColorFit Thrive with 1.85-inch display

Noise, India’s leading connected lifestyle tech brand, takes the smartwatch experience to a new level with the launch of ColorFit Thrive. Setting new standards for a premium look in a compact-size dial, the new smartwatch embodies a 1.85-inch square display packaged in a metallic yet sleeker design. Equipped with a stellar 550 nits brightness, Noise ColorFit Thrive enables a strain-free, uninterrupted viewing experience even outdoors. To provide enhanced convenience and accessibility to the users, the smartwatch offers an uninterrupted BT calling experience along with an AI voice assistant compatible with Google and Siri, ensuring uninterrupted communication on the go. Available in six colour variants – Deep Wine, Calm Blue, Coral Pink, Jet Black, Silver Grey and Midnight Blue – the smartwatch can be availed from Flipkart and gonoise.com starting today at INR 1,299.

Noise ColorFit Thrive offers a high-end wrist companion at a budget-friendly price and seamlessly blends into the fast-paced lifestyles of contemporary Indians who prioritize staying connected while embracing the latest style innovations. The feature-rich smartwatch is also equipped with Noise Buzz, an integral feature that makes staying connected easier than ever before. Additionally, the smartwatch allows them to conveniently navigate their recent call history and store up to 8 contacts on the device.

The smartwatch offers an array of advanced productivity and health monitoring metrics. Through the Noise Health Suite™, users can effortlessly monitor essential health metrics such as heart rate, SpO2, sleep patterns, stress levels, breathing exercises and female cycle tracker. The inbuilt Productivity Suite provides convenient access to daily reminders and weather forecasts and the smartwatch seamlessly syncs with the NoiseFit App to unlock the next-level productivity game. The advanced smartwatch also features a robust battery that can last up to 7 days on a single charge and its IP67 water and dust resistance ensures an uninterrupted experience. With 100 sports modes and more than 100 watch faces, the smartwatch also features inbuilt games.

Product Specifications Noise ColorFit Thrive