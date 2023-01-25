Noise enters Gaming TWS segment with the launch of Noise Buds Combat

Noise, India’s leading connected lifestyle tech brand yesterday announced the launch of Noise Buds Combat, brand’s first gaming TWS. Suited for intensive gaming sessions, the Buds Combat ensures the user hears every small detail with crisp and clear audio for an immersive experience, featuring ultra low latency while remaining light on pockets. The latest TWS comes equipped with a Quad Mic ENC in a trendy and modern design and with 36 hours of battery life, ensuring that your gaming experience is uninterrupted. Launching at a special price of INR 1,499, the Buds Combat is available in Stealth Black, Covert White and Shadow Grey on Flipkart and GoNoise starting today.

In the gaming space, the youth look for a pair of earbuds for crystal-clear and authentic audio details. Staying true to this, the new Buds Combat features low latency which is even less than 40ms, further coupled with 36 hours of total playtime and Quad Mic ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation) for an uninterrupted audio experience. Engineered with state-of-the-art technology, the brand’s first TWS ensures a crystal-clear audio experience while gaming, making calls, virtual meets, and seamless communication. The unique and featherlight design of the case further makes it an ideal companion for the gaming enthusiasts, to flaunt.

Commenting on the launch, Amit Khatri, Co-Founder, Noise, said, “At Noise we are determined to cater to the diverse requirements of consumers. With the launch of our first gaming TWS, Noise Combat we are aiming to do just that. One of our many firsts, the new TWS is designed to complement a gaming setup, making it an ideal gaming companion for the enthusiasts.”

The Noise Buds Combat comes with a USB Type-C charging connector and IPX5 sweat and water resistance feature making them safe to wear while working out and during rain. Furthermore, the 13mm drivers along with Bluetooth 5.3 make the TWS ideal for daily gamers and students as users will now be able to indulge in an immersive gaming while listening to every small detail in a premium high quality audio, without any lag.

Noise Buds Combat