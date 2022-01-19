The Indian smart wearable manufacturer Noise announced the launch of its new Noise Combat gaming neckband in India which the company said is the first Bluetooth enabled gaming neckband it has come up with. The wireless neckband earphones boast of a dedicated gaming mode having ultra-low latency of up to 45 milliseconds.

Further aiding in the gaming experience is the omnidirectional sound quality that the neckband supports along with other features such as Environmental Noise Cancellation, all of which allows for a superior quality sound with the least of external distractions. The neckband also features a dual-mic system as well as 10mm drivers.

Noise said the new gaming neckband earphones are compatible with both the Android and iOS platforms. It also comes with an IPX5 rating for water resistance, which means it can be carried in the rain or in the showers as well. The in-line controls include volume rockers and a play/pause button while there also is a USB Type-C port at the rear for charging.

The company further said the Noise Combat neckband earphones support HFP, AVRCP, and A2DP Bluetooth profiles and have a wireless connection range of 10 meters, which should be more than enough for all logical purposes. The neckband is also designed to automatically connect to the smartphones once a connection has already been established.

As for its battery, the Noise Combat gaming neckband earphones offer 25 hours of playtime, which means it can support gamers for an entire day. Also, with Instacharge technology, the neckband can acquire 8 hours of playtime from just 8 mins of charging.

Coming to its price and availability, the Noise Combat comes with an introductory price of Rs. 1,799 and is currently available from Flipkart, Amazon as well as the official Noise website. Plus, it can also be picked up from select authorized offline stores across the country. The Noise Combat comes in a shade of Thunder Black with backlights on the controller and the earbuds that accentuate the gaming feel all the more.