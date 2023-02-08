Noise celebrates the spirit of love with the launch of its new Valentine’s Day campaign and sale, #StoopidCupid

Noise, India’s leading connected lifestyle tech brand, celebrates the spirit of love this Valentine’s Day with its new #StoopidCupid campaign and an exciting sale. The campaign highlights emotions of the youth doing stupid but sweet things in love through a series of three films which will be revealed throughout the day today on the brand’s YouTube channel. The films underline the idea that while it is absolutely fine to do stupid things in love, one can always make a smart gifting choice. The #StoopidCupid campaign encourages people to indulge in the Noise #StoopidCupid sale to get that perfect gift for their partners this Valentine’s Day. The film series has been shot and conceptualized entirely in-house and offers a light and humorous take on love.

The Noise #StoopidCupid sale goes live today and will run till 12th February, where consumers can avail their favourite Noise products at discounted price of upto 75% off. The never seen before offers can be availed on Noise smartwatches and audio devices including bestsellers such as Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz, Noise ColorFit Icon 2, NoiseFit Evolve 3, Noise Buds Connect and Noise Buds VS104 Pro.

Commenting on the announcement, Gaurav Khatri, Co-Founder of Noise said, “We try to communicate with our core pillars i.e. our consumers, in a way that resonates best with the audience. Our new campaign is a celebration of the spirit of Valentine’s Day in a way consumers can connect best with and we are confident that they will enjoy the #StoopidCupid gifting spree during the season.”

Noise is a market leader in the Indian smartwatch industry and is continuously working towards meeting the dynamic demands of consumers in this space. With prices as low as INR 1499 and INR 999 for smartwatches and audio devices respectively, the #StoopidCupid sale can be availed on Gonoise.com.

Key Offer Details: