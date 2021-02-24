Noise has launched its new Truly Wireless Earbuds named Noise Buds Solo. That’s special for the company given that the new Noise Buds Solo also happens to be the first hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) earbuds that Noise has ever come up with. Of course, the company isn’t stopping at that as there also is the Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) earbuds, the Noise Buds Pop that is next in line for launch on February 28, 2021.

Noise Buds Solo

First, let’s focus on the Noise Buds Solo. The company is promising superior listening pleasure and that is brought about by its ability to reduce noise by 35 dB. There is a transparency mode on offer as well while the triple mic arrangement ensures voice clarity of the highest order.

The Buds Solo also boasts of Hyper SyncTM feature as well as in-ear detection all of which allows for smart play and pause operations as well as easy pairing with other devices. Battery life is a commendable 36 hours of playtime. That is inclusive of 7 hours of continuous playtime, which drops down to 5 hours with the Active Noise Cancellation mode turned on.

The Noise Buds Solo TWS are also available in stunning shades of charcoal black, ecru gold, sage green, and stone blue. It comes with a premium look and feel, which coupled with the advanced features it has on offer make it a truly world-class product.

Noise Buds Pop

The Noise Buds Pop comes with a quad microphone arrangement that ensures superior sound and call quality at all times. There is the Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) feature that ensures just the bare minimum sound is able to reach the interior. Then there also is the transparency mode that acts to amplify the ambient sound so that the user is in perfect sync with what is happening in the surrounding.

Another highlight of the Noise Buds Pop is its Hyper SyncTM tech which offers an engaging listening experience with no disruptions caused in between. Playtime is also a commendable 30 hours.

Price and availability

The Noise Buds Solo is now being made available for a special launch price of Rs. 4,999 and is currently available for purchase from all major online and offline stores across the country.

The Noise Buds Pop, on the other hand, is priced Rs. 2,999 which too is a special introductory price. The Pop however will go on sale starting February 28 and will also be widely available across all major online and offline platforms.