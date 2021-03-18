The new Noise Buds Solo are the first TWS earbuds from the manufacturer that offer Active Noise Cancellation. Priced at INR 4,999, some highlights of these earbuds include a triple mic system for improved voice calling, transparency mode, and Hyper Sync technology for a hassle-free pairing process. So how did they perform when listening to music, watching movies, and how effective are its noise cancellation features. Let’s find out more in our review.

Design and Fit

Noise Buds Solo earbuds feature a really premium build quality. Even though the charging case is made of plastic, it doesn’t look cheap from any angle. Besides, the earbud’s sleek design gives them a premium look and feel.

Overall, the design & the finish of the product is pretty top-notch. Besides, these truly wireless earbuds feature an ergonomic design that lets you wear them for long periods without any discomforts. They are lightweight and feature an in-ear design which perfectly well in your ear.

Sound Quality and ANC

Noise Buds Solo earbuds are capable of delivering an immersive sound experience. Vocals sound crisp and sharp, while the pounding bass is great for people who love to hear EDM, Hip Hop, or watching action movies. The earbuds paired quickly with both my iPhone and computer over Bluetooth. I was able to easily make calls, listen to music, and even manage a Skype call.

The only hiccup for me is the touch controls as these can take some getting used to between long presses, short presses, multiple presses.

Overall, the Noise Buds Pop earbuds pack a punch by providing an immersive experience to users. Even the active noise cancellation feature is really excellent in these earbuds. In my opinion, one reason that the noise cancellation feels so good could be the snug fit from the earbuds.

Battery Life

Noise Buds Solo TWS earbuds are rated to deliver seven hours of playback in terms of battery life, further extendable up to 36 hours with the charging case on a single charge. With active noise cancellation mode, these earbuds can deliver up to five hours of playtime. You can easily pair them via Bluetooth, and they automatically pair with your previously-paired device as soon as you open the case.

Wrap Up

The ANC feature alone blew my mind, and for anyone looking for wireless earbuds with this ability, the ANC on these is totally worth checking out. The overall sound quality is good and certainly good enough for watching movies, making calls, and even listening to music. The Noise Buds Solo are an excellent choice for headphones that deliver good audio along with great noise-canceling abilities. They’re lightweight, comfortable, and considering their features – they are offered at a very affordable price.