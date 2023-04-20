Noise and Puma partner to advocate fitness; urge users to make sports a part of daily life

Noise, India’s leading connected lifestyle brand, announced its partnership with PUMA India to emphasize the synergy between fitness and sports in daily lifestyle. As part of the alliance, Noise joins PUMA’s #LetThereBeSport campaign with dedicated challenges and step streaks on the NoiseFit app. Another interesting leg of the campaign is the ‘NitroRun’ where both brands come together for an in-person run. The campaign, where both brands advocate fitness by urging people to make sports a part of their daily lifestyle, is now live on the NoiseFit App.

The partnership brings the best of the fitness and sports world together, where Noise will drive, especially curated Puma #LetThereBeSport challenges and step streaks on the NoiseFit app, one of the top-rated apps in the health and fitness category. A community of over 10 million people, the NoiseFit app will actively engage users to achieve their goals, drawing a direct positive correlation between practicing sports and fitness. Participants will not only stand a chance to win exciting gifts from the two brands but also the city that will lead in the challenge will be chosen as the location for the second activation, ‘NitroRun’.

Utsav Malhotra, Chief Operating Officer at Noise said, “At Noise, we have strongly believed that fitness and sports hold a definite correlation driving performance and overall well-being. We are excited to partner with PUMA for the campaign to further strengthen this resolution. As we gear up to harness this collective energy that binds the zeal and zest for fitness and sports together, we are looking forward to instilling this belief in a larger community.”

Shreya Sachdev, Head of Marketing at PUMA India, said, “We are excited to partner with Noise to champion the adoption of sport as a life skill among Indians. This comes as part of PUMA’s ongoing ‘Let There Be Sport’ initiative, where we hope to inspire India to prioritize sports and fitness across all life stages, be it as the main curriculum in school, or pride of place on one’s resume. Noise is a proven health and fitness app with a wide reach and aligned values on sports culture, and we are confident that the PUMA X Noise association will promote a strong sports culture which is critical for the development of a country.”

Participants stand a chance to win merchandise and coupons from both brands. Not just that, there will be a limited period Noise x PUMA sale where users can avail exclusive 15% discount on all Noise products while shopping from gonoise.com.