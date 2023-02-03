Noise adds new rugged smartwatch to its lineup; launches NoiseFit Force

Noise, India’s leading connected lifestyle tech brand, today announced the addition of a rugged smartwatch to its celebrated smartwatch portfolio, with the launch of NoiseFit Force, designed for the ones seeking for a rugged smartwatch to complement their sporty lifestyle. The watch has been designed to suit the demanding use of customers and comes with an impact resistant build and functional rotating crown. Launching at a special price of INR 2,999, the NoiseFit Force is available in Mist Grey, Jet Black and Teal Green on Amazon and brand’s D2C platform, GoNoise starting today.

Designed to make a solid statement, NoiseFit Force comes packed with powerful features such as single chip Bluetooth v5.1, long-lasting battery life and voice assistant, making it a perfect tech partner. It also sports a Zinc Alloy + Polycarbonate body making it an ideal companion for your daily adventures. Not just that, the new smartwatch aids to users’ convenience by allowing them to to dial directly from the smartwatch and can save upto 5 contacts. Users can now enjoy stable, lag-free calls with lower battery consumption. The 1.32” IPS high resolution provides a better display and 550 nits of brightness for uninterrupted outdoor viewing further makes it an apt choice for consumers. The IP68 Water and Dust resistance and a battery life of seven days ensures a seamless experience.

Commenting on the launch, Amit Khatri, Co-Founder, Noise, said, “Noise has been a forerunner when it comes to empowering consumers with new age innovation at an aspirational price point. We are constantly innovating and with the vision to introduce products that cater to the evolving needs of the consumers, we have introduced NoiseFit Force for the adventure seekers. The new rugged and sporty looking smartwatch marks a new look for our smartwatch range.”

The latest smartwatch caters to all fitness needs with the inbuilt Noise Health Suite, that tracks all vitals like SPO2 levels, heart rate, sleeping and also helps with breathing practice. It also comes with female health indicators and offers 30 sports modes along with various cloud based watchfaces to further customize the look. The productivity suite on the smartwatch includes reminders and weather updates. The inbuilt voice assistant helps you access games and theater mode.

Product Specifications: NoiseFit Force