Nintendo Unveils MAR10 Day 2024 Celebrations

Nintendo has officially announced a series of engaging events and promotions to mark MAR10 Day 2024, transforming the entire month of March into a grand celebration of its iconic character, Mario. This year, Nintendo fans have a plethora of activities, sales, and unique opportunities to look forward to, as the company rolls out its red carpet to honor the legendary plumber and his friends from the Mushroom Kingdom.

Key Highlights of MAR10 Day 2024:

GameStop In-Store Mario Events on March 11, featuring gameplay and free Mario-themed items.

Significant discounts on select Nintendo Switch Mario games from March 10 to April 7.

Retail sales on Mario & Friends merchandise from March 5 to March 11.

The grand opening of SUPER NINTENDO WORLD at Universal Studios Hollywood.

A sweepstakes offering a trip to SUPER NINTENDO WORLD.

Play Nintendo Fun with activities and videos for kids on the Play Nintendo website and YouTube channel.

Additional announcements and collaborations with partners like LEGO and First 4 Figures.

Celebrate with Sales and Savings

Nintendo has prepared two waves of sales to celebrate MAR10 Day, providing fans the opportunity to enjoy select Nintendo Switch games at discounted prices. The first sale wave starts on MAR10 Day itself and runs until March 23, while the second wave extends from March 24 until April 7. Titles such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey, and Luigi’s Mansion 3, among others, will be available at reduced prices.

SUPER NINTENDO WORLD and More

A highlight of this year’s celebration is the official opening of SUPER NINTENDO WORLD at Universal Studios Hollywood. Visitors can immerse themselves in a fully-realized Mushroom Kingdom, complete with attractions like the Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge ride and interactive Power-Up Bands for an enhanced park experience.

Engaging Activities for Fans

Nintendo is also encouraging fans to participate in Play Nintendo Fun, which offers a variety of activities, DIY crafts, and gameplay videos featuring Mario and friends, designed to engage younger fans and families. Additionally, a special sweepstakes offers fans a chance to win a trip to SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, promising an unforgettable experience for the lucky winner and their guests.

Partnerships and Collaborations

The MAR10 Day celebrations are further enriched by special announcements and collaborations with Nintendo’s partners, including new offerings from LEGO, First 4 Figures, and PDP Promotions, showcasing the broad influence and appeal of the Mario franchise.

Additional Celebrations

The celebrations extend beyond these key events, with partnerships that bring even more Mario fun to fans worldwide. For example, collaborations with LEGO, First 4 Figures, and PDP Promotions are set to bring new Mario-themed merchandise and collectibles to the market, ensuring that there’s something for every kind of Mario fan this MAR10 Day.

Nintendo has also announced the introduction of new courses for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, part of the Booster Course Pass DLC, and a special Nintendo Switch Mario Choose One Bundle, offering even more reasons for fans to join in the celebration.

MAR10 Day 2024 stands out not just as a celebration of one of gaming’s most beloved characters but as a showcase of Nintendo’s commitment to bringing joy and innovative experiences to its fans. The variety of events and promotions reflects the expansive universe of Mario, offering something for everyone, from long-time aficionados to newer fans. With sales, interactive activities, and the eagerly awaited SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, Nintendo ensures that the spirit of MAR10 Day extends far beyond just one day, making the entire month a memorable tribute to Mario’s enduring legacy.