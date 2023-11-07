Nintendo Switch Surpasses 132 Million Units Sold, Closing in on All-Time Sales Record

Nintendo’s Switch console continues to be a massive success, with lifetime sales now surpassing 132 million units. This milestone makes the Switch the third best-selling home console of all time, behind only the PlayStation 2 and the Wii.

Key Highlights:

Nintendo Switch sales have reached 132. 46 million units as of September 30, 2023.

The Switch is now the third best-selling home console of all time, behind the PlayStation 2 (157. 68 million units) and the Wii (101. 63 million units).

The Switch’s strong sales are attributed to its unique hybrid design, strong first-party software lineup, and wide appeal to casual and hardcore gamers alike.

Nintendo’s Switch console has shattered records, surpassing 132 million units sold and securing the coveted third spot among the best-selling home consoles of all time. Its innovative hybrid design, coupled with a stellar lineup of first-party titles and a wide appeal to both casual and hardcore gamers, has cemented its place as a gaming powerhouse. With a steady stream of exciting releases planned, the Switch is poised to continue its reign in the console market for years to come.

Nintendo Switch Sales Breakdown

Of the 132.46 million Switch units sold, 600,000 were the original Switch model, 470,000 were the Switch Lite, and 1.86 million were the Switch OLED model. The Switch OLED model has been the most popular version of the console in recent quarters, thanks to its larger OLED screen, wider kickstand, and improved speakers.

Nintendo’s Outlook for the Switch

Despite its strong sales, the Switch is now six years old, and some analysts have questioned whether it can continue to maintain its momentum. However, Nintendo has shown no signs of slowing down, and the company has a number of big titles planned for the console in the coming year, including Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Bayonetta 3, and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2.

The Nintendo Switch is a remarkable success story, and it has become one of the most popular consoles of all time. With a strong first-party software lineup and a wide appeal to both casual and hardcore gamers, the Switch is likely to continue to be a major force in the console market for years to come.