Nikon unveils FX-format D780 DSLR camera at CES 2020

Nikon has finally announced the new D780 full-frame DSLR at CES 2020 as a successor to the D750 launched back in 2014. The new camera still utilises a 24-megapixel full-frame sensor but gets significant updates in terms of hardware and features.

Nikon D780 Specs, Features

For starters, the Nikon D780 is an FX-format full-frame DSLR with a 24.5-megapixel BSI CMOS sensor. It is powered by Expeed 6 image processor and touts backside illumination for an even better low-light performance. Besides, it also gets an improved auto-focus system using pro-level flagship D5’s algorithms.

The ISO range now goes to 51,200 natively and is expandable to 2,04,800. It can do continuous electronic shutter speeds of up to 7 frames per second while managing 12 frames per second using the electronic shutter.

While using the optical viewfinder, you’ll get a 51-point autofocus (AF) system with 15 cross-type AF points. Whereas, the live view will get you 273 PDAF points adopted from the Z6 mirrorless camera. This aids for much faster and more accurate focusing.

As far as videography is concerned, Nikon has equipped the camera with 4K@ 30fps and 1080p@120fps options, followed by 10-bit output with N-Log or Hybrid Log-Gamma HDR.

The D780 now gets an improved 3.2-inch tilting LCD display with touchscreen functionality, accompanied by a rugged and weather-sealed body. There’s also a USB Type-C port with in-camera battery charging and two SD card slots with UHD-II supported speeds on both. Nikon has further added support for Bluetooth apart from enhanced WiFi features.

“The new entrant D780 is a highly versatile camera, with significant features. The refined auto-focus helps photographers & videographers achieve higher focus accuracy, along with optimization in operation layout and ergonomics so that they can shoot in comfort. With the latest addition in our D-SLR range, we are confident that consumers will experience next-generation technology and power-packed performance with this new wonder.” said Sajjan Kumar, Managing Director, Nikon India.

Price in India, Availability

The Nikon D780 body has been priced at Rs. 198,995, whereas the kit with a 24-120mm VR lens will be sold for Rs. 242,495. The camera will be available for purchase in India by the end of January 2020.