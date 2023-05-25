Nikon India Unveils Its Imaging Masterpiece: READY ACTION Nikon Z 8

Nikon India Private Limited, a 100% subsidiary of Nikon Corporation, a leader in imaging technology, today unveiled its latest mirrorless imaging masterpiece, the Nikon Z 8. The newest launch, Nikon Z 8 comes powered with a perfect fusion of agility, portability, versatility, and best-in-class AI-enabled features set to take the imaging landscape a notch higher.

The spectacular showcase event at Eros Hotel, Nehru Place, New Delhi, witnessed the presence of Mr. Sajjan Kumar, Managing Director, Nikon India, and Mr. Keizo Fujii, Managing Director, Nikon Singapore PTE. LTD. The product showcase exalted the exceptional research and engineering that has gone behind the imaging masterpiece – Nikon Z 8 reflected in its extraordinary imaging performance, commendable compatibility, High-Speed frame capture, and can record up to approx. 125 min. in 4K UHD/60p2 and up to approximately 90 min. in 8K UHD/30p3.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr Sajjan Kumar, Managing Director of Nikon India Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are delighted to showcase our latest versatile and innovative hybrid camera, The Nikon Z 8, an imaging powerhouse, packing compactness & portability with top-notch features like 12-bit Internal 8K video recording, burst speeds of up to 120fps and our most advanced auto focus system. The Z 8 is our latest addition to Nikon’s mirrorless range specially designed to cater to videographers and photographers, across diverse genres like Sports, Fashion, Landscape, Wildlife, Weddings, and Cinematography. Z 8, the pinnacle of creativity and enhanced performance, is poised to set a new benchmark in the field of creative expression and video storytelling, empowering the youth of our country to take their creativity to new horizons.”

Mr. Keizo Fujii, Managing Director of Nikon Singapore Pte. Ltd., expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “At Nikon, we are driven by our unwavering passion for visual storytelling and the relentless pursuit towards innovation. In tune with our vision, we are glad to launch Nikon Z 8, an imaging masterpiece that represents astounding agility making it truly ready for action, anytime and anywhere. With the integration of best-in-class AI features at the core of our product repertoire, we believe in redefining the boundaries of creativity and enabling photographers to capture moments that leave a lasting impact. We are committed to empowering individuals, fostering creativity, and fuelling the imagination of every photographer, filmmaker, and content creator across India.”

Nikon Z 8 comes decorated with captivating features like the new HLG(HEIF) format for 10-bit still images, High-res zoom, skin softening, portrait impression balance and enhanced AI-algorithm for Auto-focus. The Nikon Z 8 showcases Nikon’s strong dedication to producing top-quality imaging solutions, as they engage the Indian market with an immersive experience cantered around storytelling. Through a powerful fusion of storytelling and cutting-edge technology in Nikon Z 8, Nikon has yet again strengthened its bond with India’s videography and photography community.

Availability

The Nikon Z 8 camera body would be available by 25th May 2023 at INR 3,43,995.00 across India at Nikon outlets. As a part of limited period inaugural offer, Nikon India is offering freebies- ProGrade Digital 128GB CFexpress Card and additional Rechargeable Li-ion Battery (EN-EL15c ) with Nikon Z 8.