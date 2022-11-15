Nikon India forays into the Indian healthcare sector

Nikon India Private Ltd., one of the world’s leading suppliers of products and solutions based on advanced opto-electronics and precision technologies has announced its foray into India’s healthcare sector through System Product Microscopy business. Nikon, which has had a presence in the Indian market for over 4 decades through distributors plans to enter India’s healthcare sector through System Product Microscopy business; and aims at facilitating direct sales, service, and distribution for their Microscopy Solutions. The product is targeted at premier research institutes, research centers funded and established by the Govt of India, academic educational institutions, clinical centres i.e.- Hospitals and Medical Research institutes, etc to boost research and development in medicine.

Nikon’s newly launched product AXR Point scanning confocal microscope speaks its capability itself which provides “World’s largest Field of View” of 25mm in one single shot which gives strength researchers to generate most accurate statistical data while imaging. Nikon AX Point Scanning confocal is the “World’s fastest Confocal system in the industry”, which helps researchers to perform fast Dynamics studies.

Speaking at the announcement, Mr. Sajjan Kumar, Managing Director of Nikon India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Our legacy of manufacturing microscope dates back to 1917 and is more than 100 years old. Today, Nikon microscopy is known in the industry for its precision and the best quality of optics manufactured, right from lens manufacturing to the finished product. This segment offers huge potential, and we are extremely upbeat about its growth prospects. We plan to install AXR system in a few research institutes in India namely IIT Bhilai, IIT Mumbai, ACTREC Mumbai to name a few. Our expected annual turnover for FY 22-23 will be around 5% of Nikon’s India operations and we anticipate it to grow 10% plus by end of next year”. Nikon Healthcare business in India has exceeded our budget and we hope this growth trajectory continues in future.”

Nikon’s core Microscopy Software NIS Elements provides the perfect solution for researchers by supporting third party products. Additionally, the introduction of “Artificial Intelligence” in the software takes care of many challenges from researchers while saving time. Nikon’s healthcare Product Range consists of General Microscope, IVF Station and System Microscope Solutions.

In India, the microscopy market is expected to grow at a rate of 7-10% during the same period.