Newly launched OnePlus Monitor E 24 and X 27 to be available on open sale tomorrow

OnePlus, the global premium technology brand, announced that the open sale of the recently launched OnePlus Monitor E 24 variant will begin in India starting tomorrow, 15th February 2023, 12 PM onwards. Priced at INR 11,999, the much-awaited OnePlus Monitor E 24 will be available across OnePlus.in, Flipkart, Amazon, OnePlus Experience Stores and OnePlus Store App.

In line with OnePlus’ vision of offering a premium accessible connected ecosystem, the new OnePlus Monitor E 24 was recently launched to cater to the diverse needs of users. The OnePlus Monitor E 24 offers a series of great features at a highly accessible price point, making it an incredibly convenient choice of the monitor for everyday regular tasks or occasional entertainment.

Equipped with rich features to provide a burdenless user experience, the new addition to the OnePlus family provides an impressive display with wide-angle viewing as well as sharp image quality. The OnePlus Monitor E 24 includes a range of features, like a fast response time, low blue light, and flicker-free visuals for comfortable viewing.

Key Features

The OnePlus Monitor E 24 offers incredible visual experience with a Full HD display, featuring 16.7 million life-like colors and a wide 178° IPS panel offering users top-notch imagery at its given price segment. Users can also view their favorite content with less lag and higher clarity owing to a 75 Hz refresh rate and Adaptive Sync technology offering dynamic frame rate management. The OnePlus Monitor E 24 provides a healthy viewing experience with TUV Rheinland certification, offering low blue light and flicker-free visuals.

The OnePlus Monitor E 24 fits beautifully in any home or office with a sleek, minimalist design as slim as 8mm, providing a highly aesthetically pleasing look. It also comes with a sturdy metal stand, thereby ensuring it stays firm on its feet. The product showcases a premium three-side bezel-less design and offers an impressive adjustable stand angle (-5° to 15°) with effective tilt. The OnePlus Monitor E 24 also offers a built-in cable management feature, ensuring users’ desks remain clutter-free.

Additionally, the OnePlus Monitor E 24 also offers innovative type-C port connectivity, as well as customized viewing experience with multiple modes, facilitating seamless multi-tasking for users, encompassing it all at a highly affordable price point.

In addition to the availability of the OnePlus Monitor E 24, the OnePlus Monitor X 27 will also be available on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store app, Amazon, Flipkart, and OnePlus experience stores.

Priced at INR 27,999, the OnePlus Monitor X 27 caters to the premium segment offering superior display and fast and smooth performance, making it the ideal choice for gaming sessions, work projects, or online study. The OnePlus Monitor X 27 is available in 68.5cms screen size that offers fast and smooth gaming experience with 165Hz refresh rate and an incredibly fast 1ms response time, offering ultra-clear images with minimal lags and blurs.

With AMD Freesync Premium, OnePlus Monitor X 27 allows users to enjoy professional-level gaming with smooth visuals free of screen tearing and jittering and adaptive frame rates that are tailored to each individual game. The OnePlus monitor X 27 allows users to enjoy their favorite games, stream content, and achieve much more with sharp 2K QHD visual resolution. The OnePlus Monitor X 27 also offers an incredible viewing experience with bright display HDR 400 color offering superior views from all angles on the wide 178° IPS panel. It also sports a streamlined three-side bezel-less design, offering a seamless, uninterrupted screen view.

Customers looking to buy the products can also avail exciting no cost EMI across major bank transactions.