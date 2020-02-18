New Xiaomi compact wireless speakers launched in India, priced INR 1.399

Xiaomi announced the launch of its wireless speakers in India which the company said provides for the most outstanding audio experience which quite belies its compact dimensions. Capable of delivering 5 watts of audio output, the new Xiaomi wireless speakers deliver deep bass as well as clear vocals while still being small enough to fit in your palms.

Xiaomi further stated the exceptional sound quality of the speaker owes it to the passive radiator used in the speaker, as does the diaphragm which the company said has been made from Canadian long fiber pulp vibration film. Xiaomi said the passive radiator acts to enhance low frequencies while the diaphragm serves as a damping system which helps in controlling vibrations thereby allowing for the most natural sound output.

The speaker also boasts of IPX5 rating, which means there is nothing to worry from that accidental splashes or spills that the speaker might be subjected to. The anti-skid edge also ensures you have the perfect grip on the speaker, thereby allowing for ease in operation at all times. There is the integrated 2000 mAh battery too which Xiaomi said will allow for 20 hours of operation with volume set at 80 percent.

The speaker also supports the current crop of digital personal assistants in vogue – Google Assistant, Siri and Alexa. That makes it super easy to integrate the speaker irrespective of which digital assistant you are tied to.

Saving the best for the last, the new wireless speakers has been priced a quite affordable INR 1,399. The speaker is currently available only in a black shade and can be picked up from Mi.com and Mi Homes.