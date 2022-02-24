There have already been rumors about Samsung working to launch the Galaxy A03 smartphone in India sometime soon after the same made its debut in its home country just last December. Also, given the specs, it is amply clear that the Galaxy A03 is going to be a budget offering though no pricing information was available so far. That does not seem to be the case anymore what with the latest reports on this claiming the A03 will likely be priced in the vicinity of Rs. 10,000.

There further is information, though unconfirmed, that the Galaxy A03 will come in two versions. The base model will have 3 GB of memory and 32 GB of storage while the top-end model will have 4 GB of memory along with 64 GB of native storage. Of these, the base 3 GB + 32 GB model will likely be priced Rs. 10,499 with the dealer price is going to be Rs. 10,193. Similarly, the 4 GB + 64 GB model will be priced at Rs. 11,999 while the dealer price is going to be Rs. 11,650.

The smartphone otherwise comes with a 6.5-inch LCD display having a resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels. On the other side of it lies an octa-core Unisoc chipset that works in tandem with the IMG8322 GPU. Power comes from a large 5000 mAh battery which should be enough for more than a day of run time. The phone runs on OneUI that is based on Android 11.

Another highlight of the display happens to be its dual rear camera setup comprising of a 48 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. At the front lies a 5 MP camera accommodated within the water-drop notch for selfies and video chats.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS. Then there is a 3.5 mm headphone jack as well. Color options the phone comes in include Black, Blue, and Red.