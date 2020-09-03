The real estate industry has observed massive changes over time. It is indeed one of those industries that have integrated mainly advanced technology for continuity of function and performance efficiency. Creative tech-savvy heads majorly handle real estate operations and marketing in the real estate industry. The existing marketing approach within real estate is dismantled to adapt to more technologically-driven marketing strategies.

There are many unique marketing ideas and trends that help the real estate industry connect better to their target audience. https://invideo.io/blog/real-estate-marketing/ discusses some of the best marketing strategies that can increase the sales and networking of the real estate industry. However, apart from the primary, the use of the right technology can help in real estate growth.

Adapting new marketing technologies for real estate growth

Technology and its demand have changed from time to time with new ones replacing the older, outdated ones. There was a time when real estate marketing was done on billboards, and perhaps only a few players had websites. Today, there are endless options. The use of the right technology can help in connecting to the potential audience in a better way.

Here are some great technologies that real estate professionals can use to increase conversion rates, lead generation, and reach maximum potential buyers.

How is technology helping in real estate marketing?

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has changed the face of many industries, including real estate. The integration of AI in real estate enables the machines to give out information to the potential buyers similar to human interaction. The immense power of Artificial Intelligence can revolutionize real estate. The data is fed to build an algorithm that brings out information helping real estate. Here are some ways AI has impacted the real estate industry’s growth and helped in its marketing:

Based on the information fed and algorithm, AI helps real estate professionals understand the exact characteristics and features buyers are looking for in a property. It even helps in finding out what percentage of people will be interested in buying a specific property.

AI has helped real estate professionals respond to queries fast, creating listings based on the precise requirement and advertising it to relevant potential buyers. Ever wondered how you see a real estate advertisement while scrolling social media or browsing the internet minutes after searching for a property online?

Real estate agents and marketers use AI to design bots that determine all specifications on the customers’ listing.

The process of buying and selling has become easy and streamlined with AI. The collection of vast amounts of data and its categorical analysis and placement has helped agents connect to potential buyers.

The integration of AI technology helps in improving the home search facility for clients. Machine learning and algorithms analyze each person’s search patterns and show up listing accurately required by the potential buyer. This has reduced manual effort to narrow down search patterns.

Virtual reality and 3-Dimensional Videos

Gone are the days of traditional photographs and raw videos used for real estate marketing. With the advancement of technology, virtual reality is the new way to market and show a client’s property. Create a great quality video using free video editing software and integrate virtual and augmented reality.

With VR’s help, the real estate agents can give the clients a virtual tour of the home before showing in person. This makes the process smooth and efficient and saves time for both the agents and the clients. The augmented reality helps the clients analyze how the home and the rooms will look after they move and place them.

Integration of geo-fencing for real estate marketing

Geo-fencing is a powerful technology for real estate marketing. This technique has helped the real estate professionals and agents to the target audience close to the real estate location. This allows buyers to search for location-based properties. The real estate agents create a geo-fence around a particular area in which mobile phones can detect.

As soon as the audience walks within the invisible geofence radar, a push notification as message or Ads is received on their phones. The message is sent based on the preference and requirement of the person. The real estate professional uses the advanced geofencing technology to help potential buyers find the perfect home within a specific location.

Virtual Assistant and Chat Bots

Chatbots and Virtual Assistants are two important technology-driven integration aimed at better customer service. AI powers them, and information is fed into the machine with the ability to process natural human language. The chatbots are designed in a way that helps interact with customers and potential buyers like a human.

They are becoming a new way of establishing the base communication and networking. This helps in reducing the time of manual intervention for replying to queries and questions. The chatbots can find the best options for housing as per the requirement of the client. The chatbots are incredible technology integration as they can work 24×7 and ensure the right resolution and information are given to the customers.

The chatbots are virtual assistants that interact with the potential buyers either via voice or text. As they establish a conversation with the customers, they collect essential information gathered through the interaction. This helps in generating leads to real estate professionals. They even screen out unqualified inquiries and present inquiry leads of only genuine potential customers and buyers. The use of chatbots creates automatic leads without data collection from external resources.

Conclusion

These advanced technologies have revolutionized the world of real estate marketing. It has not only helped in bridging the gap between buyers and sellers but helped through the whole process. The precise advertising of the property to customers based on their choice and integration of AI has supported better marketing. Adapting to these new marketing strategies is essential for long-term success and productivity by the real estate industries.