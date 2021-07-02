The Oppo Reno series of smartphones are all set to break into the Indian smartphone scene on July 14, 2021. Specifically, it is the Reno 6 Pro 5G and the Reno 6 5G that the Chinese company will be launching in the country. Also, apart from both the phones having 5G capability, the other highlight of the phones is going to be their superb imaging capabilities.

As the company revealed to the press, the Reno6 Pro 5G and Reno6 5G will come with the Bokeh Flare Portrait Video capability which the company said is an industry-first feature. The feature will be supported by both the front and rear cams. Oppo said the feature will let you shoot nothing less than professional-grade quality videos that is akin to having the studio in your pockets.

The feature includes smart attributes wherein it is capable of identifying the people from the background and brightening those up while adding a blurring effect to the background. Then there are also going to be video stabilization and video beautification features as well that too will be playing their part in adding a touch of class to the captures, be it videos or still pictures.

There is going to be the AI Highlight Video feature too along with several other professional camera features such as Ultra Night Video and Live HDR algorithms, all of which will let you capture crisp and clear videos in almost any lighting conditions. Other intelligent features the new Reno 6 Pro 5G and the Reno6 5G boasts of include Focus Tracking, Colour Temperature sensor, Full Dimension Fusion (FDF) Portrait Video System, and AI Palette. There is also the So LOOP feature too that will let you edit your videos even while shooting.

All of the above is going to be possible thanks to the flagship-grade MediaTek 5G SoC with RAM expansion that the phone comes powered with. This lets you multitask like a pro, play games, or perform other processer-intensive tasks with nary a hiccup. Power consumptions too are going to be just a faint trickle. Also, while still on power, the Reno series will be backed by the company’s 65 W SuperVOOC 2.0 flash charging technology.

If all of this sounds too good to be missed, mark the date July 14, 2021, in your calendar.