New OnePlus 12 Teaser Unveils Stylish Colors and a Relocated Alert Slider

OnePlus has unveiled a teaser for its upcoming flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 12, revealing its design, color options, and a relocated Alert Slider. The teaser video, titled “Inspired by Nature,” showcases the phone’s sleek design and three new color options: white, black, and green. The green color variant features a unique marble-like pattern on the back panel, inspired by a river delta.

Key Highlights

The OnePlus 12 retains the overall design aesthetic of the OnePlus 11, with a circular camera module and a curved display.

The Alert Slider, a signature OnePlus feature, has been moved from the right side of the phone to the left side.

The phone is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and feature a 50-megapixel main camera with a Sony LYT-808 sensor.

Relocated Alert Slider for Enhanced Antenna Performance

The relocation of the Alert Slider is a notable departure from previous OnePlus flagships. OnePlus explains that the move was necessary to accommodate a new integrated antenna that provides better performance, especially when the phone is held in landscape orientation. The company has employed Ultra-compact Full-band Antenna technology and industry-first Alert Slider Antenna Integration technology to minimize the space occupied by the Alert Slider and ensure optimal antenna signal strength.

Expected Specifications

While OnePlus has yet to divulge the complete specifications of the OnePlus 12, rumors suggest that the phone will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, delivering top-tier performance for demanding tasks and seamless multitasking. The imaging prowess of the OnePlus 12 is expected to be spearheaded by a 50-megapixel main camera with a Sony LYT-808 sensor, promising exceptional image quality in various lighting conditions.

Global Launch Expected in Late January

The OnePlus 12 is expected to be launched in China on December 5th, with a global launch following in late January. The phone‘s pricing and availability details are yet to be announced.

OnePlus has unveiled a teaser for its upcoming flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 12. The phone retains the overall design aesthetic of its predecessor, but with a few key changes. The Alert Slider has been moved from the right side of the phone to the left side, and the phone is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and feature a 50-megapixel main camera with a Sony LYT-808 sensor. The OnePlus 12 is expected to be launched in China on December 5th, with a global launch following in late January.