Nvidia today announced the launch of the new RTX 3060 Ti graphics card, which forms the most affordable of the 30-series of GPU that are based on the new Nvidia Ampere architecture. The RTX 3060 Ti is also the first of what eventually is going to be the RTX 3060 family of GPU.

Priced at $399, the new RTX 3060 Ti will replace the RTX 2060 Super that was launched for the same price last year. Specs-wise, the RTX 3060 Ti boasts of a GPU Boost clock speed of 1665 MHz, which is slightly lower than the 1730 MHz that the RTX 3070 is capable of. That is understandable considering that the RTX 3060 is based on the same GA104 GPU that the RTX 3070 comes with, albeit with some compromises.

That has led to a lesser design aspect on almost all fronts for the RTX 3060 compared to the $499 RTX 3070. That includes a smaller number of CUDA cores, RT cores, and Tensor cores, while the SM units, texture units, and ROPs are less compared to the RTX 3070.

So much for the differences; both the RTX 3060 and the 3070 shares quite a few similarities as well. For instance, a 14 Gbps 8 GB of GDDR6 memory is common to both, as is a 256-bit wide memory interface and 448 GB/s memory bandwidth. Plus, the Founders Edition of both the GPUs has the same basic design inclusive of dual axial fans.

Among the other salient features of the new RTX 3060 include its support for real-time ray tracing and the Nvidia Deep Learning Super Sampling or DLSS tech. For those who might be unaware, the DLSS tech is an AI feature that relies on advanced machine learning technology for high resolution image reconstruction while functioning at a low base resolution.

On the whole, the new RTX 3060 Ti is a nice well-packaged GPU available at an affordable price point. The GPS will go on sale starting December 2. It is going to be available from Nvidia as Founders Edition cards, while customized versions of the GPU can be bought from partners such as ASUS, Colorful, EVGA, Gainward, Galaxy, Gigabyte, Innovision 3D, MSI, and so on.