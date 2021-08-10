Nokia launched its new C20 Plus smartphone in India which sets new benchmarks when it comes to entry-level budget phones. The C20 comes in two memory options of 2 GB and 3 GB clubbed with the same 32 GB storage. Plus, there is the octa-core Unisoc processor, a large 4,950 mAh battery, and dual rear cameras, all for a starting price of Rs. 8,999 that makes it quite a compelling device that could be hard to ignore.

Nokia C20 Plus specs in detail

As already stated, the C20 Plus features an octa-core Unisoc SC9863a SoC coupled to either 2 GB or 3 GB RAM. Storage is however standard at 32 GB on both models though there is the provision to add another 256 GB via micro SD cards on each version. The display comprises of a 6.5-inch HD+ panel having a V-like notch at the top for the front cam.

While still on the cameras, there are two of those – an 8 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor on the rear all arranged within a circular module placed at the center. The front gets a 5 MP selfie shooter. Both cameras are assisted by advanced features such as Portrait mode, HDR, Beautification.

The phone runs the Android 11 Go edition. Power comes from a 4,950 mAh battery which the company claims will last 2 days before requiring a recharge. Connectivity options the phone comes with include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and 4G LTE. There is an FM radio onboard as well, as is a 3.5 mm headphone jack, and a micro USB port. The phone supports the Face Unlock feature too

Nokia C20 Plus price, color options, and availability

The model with 2 GB RAM is priced at Rs. 8,999 while the 3 GB model can be yours for Rs. 9,999. Color options with the phone include Ocean Blue and Dark Grey.

The phone is now available to buy from almost all leading online and offline stores across India.

Competition

The new Nokia C20 Plus sure has all it takes to make heads turn though the price can still be its biggest bane, more so when there are smartphones such as the Micromax In 2B that offers 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage for Rs. 8,999. The In 2B also have a higher rated camera – 13 GB + 2 GB – along with a 5,000 mAh battery.