Noise Air Buds Pro true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds are the latest to enter the increasingly crowded earbuds segment in India. The earbuds come with active noise cancellation (ANC) feature as well as a transparency mode. Each of the earbuds comes with dual microphones as well as touch based controls for user convenience. Playback time is quite commendable 20 hours which is inclusive of what the charging case can provide for. The earbuds with their stem styled design come with a 10mm speaker driver and have IPX5 rating for protection against sweat and water splashes.

Noise Air Buds Pro price and availability in India

The new Noise Air Buds Pro TWS is priced a quite competitive Rs. 2,499. The earbuds are slated to go on sale starting today, November 30, and can be bought via all leading online stores in the country. That includes Flipkart and Amazon as well as the official Noise website as well. The TWS earbuds are available in shades of Black, Blue, and White.

Noise Air Buds Pro specifications

The new Noise Air Buds Pro earbuds are equipped with a 10mm speaker driver. It incorporates a half in-ear design having silicone tips that make for a secure fit. The company said the active noise cancellation feature can reduce unwanted surrounding noise by a max of -25dB. It connects to the base device via a Bluetooth V5 connection that supports SBC audio codec and has a maximum operating range of 10 meters.

Each earbud features dual mics for attending to calls and is compatible with both Android and iOS devices. With it being touch enabled, it is just a few taps that are needed for operating the earbuds. Almost all operations, be it selecting music tracks, adjusting volume setting, answering or rejecting a call, or invoking Siri or Google Assistant, all of it can be done via appropriate tap actions. Similarly, ANC or Transparency mode too can be invoked via touch operation.

Another cool feature of the Noise Air Buds Pro is its Hyper Sync technology, which the company said will allow the earbuds to connect to a paired smartphone the moment the case is opened. The earbuds also come with an IPX5 rating, which provides for adequate levels of protection against sweat or water splashes.

Battery life is around 4 hours which is reduced to around 3.5 hours when ANC mode is active. With the charging case included, battery life stands at around 20 hours, which comes down to 14 hours when ANC mode is kept active all through. On the whole, the earbuds can be charged four time via the charging case, which in turn can be charged via the USB Type-C port that it comes with. Charging time is 1 hour for the charging case while the earbuds take 1.5 hours to acquire full charge.