Itel announced the launch of its new feature phone Magic 2 4G which forms part of its Magic series of phones. The company though will like to call it a superphone given the series of advanced features the phone comes with. That includes 4G connectivity with the device also offering Wi-Fi and hotspot tethering capability, allowing for up to a max of 8 devices to be connected at the same time. All this for a price of just Rs 2,349.

Other features the new Magic 2 4G comes with include a 2.4-inch QVGA 3D curved display, an FM radio with recording feature, as well as an LED torch. Plus, there is a 1.3 MP rear camera as well, complete with an LED flash. There is an auto call recording feature too along with one-touch mute capability. Further, the phone also comes preloaded with 8 games to while away some time and keep you entertained.

For storage, there is 128 MB internal memory but can be expanded to 64 GB via external memory cards. Another notable feature of the phone includes King Voice which happens to a text-to-voice feature and enables users to listen to their incoming calls, messages, or even menu items. What’s more, King Voice can also read aloud your phonebook as well, the latter being large enough to accommodate 2000 contacts.

The 1900 mAh battery onboard allows for a long operational range, with Itel claiming 24 days of standby time. Connectivity options that the phone offers include 2G, 3G, 4G, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth V2. The phone comes in shades of black and blue and has a glossy finish to it that lends it a premium touch.

The company is also offering a 100-day replacement warranty as well along with a year-long guarantee coverage. Plus, there is a one-time screen replacement warranty as well that is valid for a year. Itel said they are targeting the rural segment with the new Magic 2 4G which it hopes will usher in an era of 4G LTE connectivity in those regions.