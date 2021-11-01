The Diwali shopping frenzy is at its peak in India and the companies are doing all they can to cash in on the trend. Take for instance Infinix that said they are working to launch its first laptop offering, the INBook X1 in the country. The INBook X1 laptop will also be unique in that it will feature several First in Segment Technology or FIST that is not available from competing manufacturers.

Those include a full metal body that will make for a truly robust design. Then the choice of processors will range from the Intel i3 and Intel i5 chips on the base and intermediate models to the Intel i7 chips on the top-of-the-line models. Plus, there is going to be a multi-utility fast Type C charger as well to allow for quicker energy refills. The upcoming laptop will come in shades of Noble Red, Starfull Grey and Aurora Green. The makers said the laptop will also be priced extremely competitively and will be making its debut in India in December on Flipkart.

Meanwhile, the company also has the new and more powerful Note 11 series smartphone for launch during the same time. The smartphone would come powered by the latest G96 processor and will be aimed at the gaming segment. The smartphone will also be featuring the AMOLED HD+ display which is going to be a first in the segment. The smartphone though will still be priced aggressively in the Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 15,000 price bracket.