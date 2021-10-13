Gaming season has always flourished in the season of autumn, because that is the season we are all cosied up on the sofas and armchairs, with a mug of cocoa, snacks and hours of gaming from our consoles. Therefore, it makes complete sense that the autumnal gaming calendar is extensive, as that is what gaming establishments know will really build up hype and enthusiasm for their new releases. Pokémon is of course a great example of that, the new re-edition of Diamond and Pearl for Switch has been announced for such a long time now, and it has got all fans from all over the world hyped up to get their hands on a copy of the game.

If you are wondering as a gamer yourself, what the schedule of the most popular games looks like for the next few months ahead, don’t move anywhere just yet. Here are some releases that you need to look out for.

Fifa 2022 – October 1

Fifa is a game that has massively grown over the years and has been in the making for over a decade. Each year the new release has fed football fanatics with new technology, lifelike gaming, and impeccable graphics. This year’s release should push the boat that little bit further. When the first press release came out, along with the artwork for the game, there we saw one of the most influential footballers of the moment-Mbappe. Since 1993, EA games have allowed us to connect more deeply with players of style, tactic and pure class on the field, and if anything makes you relive great football moments.

While many gaming footballers are always either PES or Fifa, PES definitely did unleash some new advancements, which made rivalry between the two greatest football games of all time feel the pressure. It will be intriguing to see what the majority prefer with later released engagement statistics to come.

Far Cry 6- Oct 7

The pandemic made this release suffer from multiple delays, unfortunately. That was something that could not be avoided. However once the press release of this came out, it seems that the patient wait was all the more worth it. The next entry of this game will see you in the role of Dani Rojas, where you will face quite a bit of conflict with the opposing forces of Anton and that son of his. All questions that you may have on the pending gaming this October will be answered by the DLC. All major consoles will have access to this as a physical bought copy, or via online streaming.

Back 4 Blood- Oct 12

Zombie gaming is never a miss within the gaming community. This title will have you fight against the zombies also known as the ‘Ridden’, where you and other veterans in the game (also known as the Cleaners), will fight the undead and claim back the running and independence of the land. Fighting the undead is never easy, and the storyline will be unveiling mysteries and challenges that you cannot turn a blind eye too. That is guaranteed.

Battlefield 2042- Oct 22

Battlefield is one of the most anticipated releases each and every time. This release, however, maybe one of the most exciting of them all. You will find that the Multiplayer mode within this game will predominantly tell stories of how life fell apart, due to the Kessler Syndrome Event and crisis. You will battle in wars between the US and Russia, all while resources are tight and global satellite transmissions around earth are down by 70%. This game will have you hooked for hours, October 22nd here we come.