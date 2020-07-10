Harman Professional Solutions today announced the launch of its new JBL Professional One Series 104-BT and 104-BTW desktop reference monitors in India. Harman said the latest Bluetooth enabled monitors allows for the most accurate depiction of sound, which stands true to the several decades of rich experience that JBL has when it comes to delivering a superior listening experience.

Such monitors should be a boon for creators and professional sound artists as they go about doing their job. Among the benefits with the new One Series 104-Bt monitors include its ability to stream accurate and studio quality sound over Bluetooth or over a wired connection. There are a variety of input options as well, making it easy for artists to mix and edit their sounds.

As mentioned by the company, the JBL 104-BT comes with a top-notch ‘coaxial driver that pairs a contoured low-frequency woofer with a soft-dome tweeter, for accurate frequency response, superior imaging, crisp detail, and a wide sweet spot’. There is a 60-watt Class D power amplifier as well which Harman said distributes 30 watts of peak sound output per speaker.

The JBL 104-BT also boasts of a sleek build along with smart features such as a front-panel input control, which selects ‘Bluetooth, Aux, RCA, TRS or combines all inputs’ for user convenience. There is a headphone jack available on the front panel and will mute the speaker automatically when you switch over to headphones.

Harman is claiming the new JBL One Series reference monitors are a style statement in itself and can be the perfect addition to an studio environment. In other words, it’s a work of art for the artist to weave their magic with sound.

The 104-BT comes in black while the 104-BTW sports a white shade. Both the monitors are available for sale from Flipkart or JBL today onwards. Price quoted is Rs. 11,499. The company said this is a special introductory price while there is another 10 percent discount for the taking on all transaction using card with no-cost EMI option.