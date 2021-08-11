MediaTek today announced the new Dimensity 920 and Dimensity 810 chipsets built as per the 6nm manufacturing process. Both are the latest addition to the company’s Dimensity 5G family of chips and allows for a balanced approach towards power, performance, and cost. All of this will ensure new levels of smartphone experience offering superior performance while sipping the least of battery power.

Dimensity 920

Key characteristics of the Dimensity 920 include support for 4K HDR video shoots while bettering gaming performance by 9 percent compared to its predecessor, the Dimensity 900. It supports a dynamic refresh rate, increasing the same during adrenaline-pumping gaming actions while lowering it at other times to ensure maximum battery efficiency.

For 4K HDR shooting, the chipset comes with its own HDR-native image signal processor (ISP) and can support a max of four camera feeds of a max 108 MP resolution.

For enhanced performance, the Dimensity 920 comes with an ARM Cortex-A78 processor in an octa-core arrangement. It has a max clock speed of 2.5 GHz and supports up to LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

The Dimensity 920 chipset also supports advanced connectivity in the form of support for dual 5G SIM, dual VoNR, up to 2CC carrier aggregation, MediaTek 5G UltraSave power efficiency suite and 5G SA/NSA networking, 2×2 MIMO Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, Bluetooth 5.2 and multi-GNSS.

The chipset is also compatible with MediaTek HyperEngine 3.0 with 5G call and data concurrency, plus connection enhancements for high-speed rail and ‘Super Hotspot’ technology. All of this allows for superior levels of gaming performance.

Dimensity 810

The Dimensity 810 features Arm Cortex-A76 processors in an octa-core configuration with a max clock speed of 2.4 GHz. It can support display refresh rates of up to 120 Hz. Besides, the chipset is also compatible with the MediaTek HyperEngine 2.0 gaming technologies to allow for smooth gaming performance.

The chipset also allows for excellent imaging thanks to its support for advanced noise reduction techniques (MFNR & MCTF). This will allow for better quality photos in low light conditions, besides supporting up to 64 MP sensors. Other advanced camera features the chipset supports include AI-Bokeh and artistic AI-Color in collaboration with Arcsoft.

The Dimensity 5G series of chips comprising of the Dimensity 700, 800, 900, 1000, 1100, and 1200 series offers unrivaled combination of price and performance to suit smartphones for almost all segments. The new Dimensity 920 and the Dimensity 810 are all set to augment that capability all the more.